ArcBest® Announces Closing of the MoLo Solutions Purchase

Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago

FORT SMITH, Ark., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced that it has finalized the previously announced acquisition of MoLo Solutions, LLC ("MoLo"), a Chicago-based truckload freight brokerage, effective November 1, 2021.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
About ArcBest
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcbest-announces-closing-of-the-molo-solutions-purchase-301413300.html

SOURCE ArcBest

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.