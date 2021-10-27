Golden Apple to Honor BMO Harris Bank With 2021 Impact Award

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Apple, a leading education nonprofit that is playing a critical and expanding role in becoming a material solution to the teacher shortage crisis, will honor BMO Harris Bank with its 2021 Impact Award on Thursday, October 28th at the organization's annual event. The award will be accepted by David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group and John Smart, Retired Managing Director, BMO Harris Bank and Vice Chair, Golden Apple Foundation.

The Golden Apple Impact Award honors a person or organization which has positively and significantly impacted the lives of Illinois' students through their work in education. Award criteria include demonstrating fearless leadership in the face of adversity, delivering an aspirational vision for the future and strategies to achieve it, and wholly dedicating one's life to better outcomes for all students in.

"We are proud to honor BMO Harris Bank with the 2021 Impact Award," said Alicia Winckler, CEO of The Golden Apple Foundation. "As a valued partner in the strategic growth of Golden Apple and advocate for education, their community work and philanthropy is improving educational outcomes for students nationwide."

Driven by their purpose of growing the good in business and life, BMO Harris Bank is a demonstrated leader in Corporate and Social Responsibility in Chicago striving to support a sustainable future, thriving economy and inclusive society. This year, they launched BMO Empower, a five-year, $5 billion pledge to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities, and families. Their work to build stronger, healthier communities through donations, sponsorships, volunteering and convening solutions that benefit society as a whole embodies all of the criteria for the Impact Award.

"At BMO our purpose is to grow the good, in business and life, and Golden Apple's focus on expanding the pipeline of effective, diverse educators in Illinois aligns perfectly with that objective," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "We believe in Golden Apple's mission to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need, and we look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this important initiative."

"BMO's understanding of and sustained commitment to the Golden Apple mission has enabled the Foundation to scale, elevate the profession of teaching, lift outcomes and address head on the pandemic exacerbated shortage of well-trained educators," said John Smart, Retired Managing Director, BMO Harris Bank and Vice Chair, The Golden Apple Foundation. "All students and their families deserve outstanding teachers who are essential to preparing the workforce of the future."

Funds raised from the Impact Award event support the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs. These signature teacher preparation programs are dedicated to expanding the pipeline of highly effective, diverse educators and are growing to become a material solution to the teacher shortage.

For additional information and to purchase tickets visit www.goldenapple.org/impact-award .

About Golden Apple: Golden Apple's mission is to inspire, develop and support teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need. Our leading-edge preparation delivers exceptional teachers who make an impact. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life. Since our beginning, we have recognized master educators annually; and, these master educators help prepare the next generation of teachers. Our vision is one in which every classroom has a great teacher and to realize this, we are committed to making a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage. Visit http://www.goldenapple.org for more information.

