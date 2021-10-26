Vivera Pharmaceuticals Co-Founder Awarded at L.A. Times B2B Publishing Inspirational Women Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the Company's Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales, Olivia Karpinski, was named the Honoree in the Company Executive: Small (under 50 employees) Category by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing at the 2021 'Inspirational Women Forum and Awards.' This award recognizes Ms. Karpinski's success and accomplishments as a female business leader during the last two years.

Olivia Karpinski

This is a big moment in time for female entrepreneurs, and there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

"This award is merited and acknowledges Olivia's hard work and dedication," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "As a company that supports and empowers women, Vivera applauds LA Times B2B Publishing for creating an event that highlights high-achieving businesswomen and their work."

This year's virtual event began with three panel discussions with accomplished female business leaders addressing mentoring the next generation, work-life balance, and women in tech. Following the panel discussions was the awards ceremony, which highlighted the achievements of female business leaders in nine categories.

"It was an honor to be recognized among the inspirational women nominated," said Karpinski. "This is a big moment in time for female entrepreneurs, and there is no limit to what we can accomplish. To have the Pulitzer Prize-winning and largest metropolitan daily newspaper, the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing, give myself and the other incredible women a platform where we could encourage, share in, and celebrate our achievements was an amazing moment."

Vivera knows the power of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace and understands the value that women bring to the team. Since day one, the Company has empowered women by creating an environment that allows them to succeed. Women hold high-level positions in the Company, and their unique leadership and perspectives are a big part of Vivera's continued success. By continuing to recruit and promote women, the Company will continue to excel.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, please visit viverapharmaceuticals.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Contact:

Ashley LeVine

media@viverapharma.com

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.