Suncrest Bank Reports Third Quarter Earnings.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Announced agreement to merge with CVB Financial Corp. on July 27, 2021
- Net income of $4.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million over Q3 2020
- Diluted EPS of $0.34, an increase of 30.8% over Q3 2020
- New originations1 during the quarter (excluding PPP) of $32.6 million
- QTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $2.0 million2
- YTD total loan growth (excluding PPP) of $56.9 million or 8.10%
- QTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $56.2 million or 4.9%
- YTD total deposits (excluding brokered) increased $167.5 million or 16.18%
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.27%
- Return on average tangible equity of 12.74%
- Efficiency ratio of 53.20%
- Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.50%
Includes unfunded commitments
Includes a decline of approximately $6.0 million in a borrower LOC exclusively to fund PPP loans
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) at September 30, 2021 were $1.20 billion, an increase of $56.2 million or 4.90% over the linked quarter. Total deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased year to date by $167.5 million or 16.18%.
Total loans (excluding PPP loans) at September 30, 2021 were $759.5 million, an increase of $2.0 million over the linked quarter and $56.9 million or 8.10% year to date. The increase over the linked quarter includes a reduction of approximately $6.0 million in a line of credit provided to a local partner CDFI specifically and exclusively for the funding of PPP loans.
Asset Quality
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Total Classified Loans (a)
$12,189,182
$12,533,580
$12,928,632
$14,370,053
Classified - Accrual Loans
$7,730,350
$7,864,816
$9,176,720
$10,111,838
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$4,458,832
$4,668,764
$3,751,912
$4,258,215
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.48%
1.44%
1.58%
1.78%
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.60%
1.65%
1.84%
2.12%
(a) Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at September 30, 2021. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
At September 30, 2021 tangible book value per common share was $10.91 with common shares issued of 12,251,000 as of the same date.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
|
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 21,931,450
$ 15,578,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
373,683,522
379,724,228
|
326,352,206
Loans:
Total Loans
820,909,341
868,818,328
|
809,529,778
Allowance for Loan Losses
(8,502,685)
(8,502,239)
|
(8,259,802)
NET LOANS
812,406,656
860,316,089
|
801,269,976
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
5,366,684
5,366,684
|
5,862,141
Premises and Equipment
5,846,699
5,990,719
|
6,318,134
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
|
129,644
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,894,306
8,835,996
|
8,665,725
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
|
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
2,099,076
2,232,796
|
2,687,236
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
12,561,061
13,524,738
|
11,119,069
|
$ 1,416,159,020
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,290,368,025
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 535,404,805
$ 528,012,539
|
$ 463,293,142
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
605,771,974
552,252,423
|
514,649,377
Time Deposits - Retail
61,911,688
66,582,888
|
72,677,647
Time Deposits - Wholesale
30,000,000
45,000,000
|
-
TOTAL DEPOSITS
1,233,088,467
1,191,847,850
|
1,050,620,166
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
8,283,875
7,621,556
|
7,586,690
Other Borrowings
-
-
|
68,559,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,241,372,342
1,199,469,406
|
1,126,765,864
|
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
118,210,416
118,199,166
|
118,088,766
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,885,288
3,741,305
|
3,331,027
Retained Earnings
46,920,609
42,624,814
|
32,843,797
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - Net
Unrealized Gain on Securities AFS
5,770,365
7,949,690
|
9,338,571
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
174,786,678
172,514,975
|
163,602,161
|
$ 1,416,159,020
$ 1,371,984,381
$ 1,290,368,025
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 10,593,539
$ 10,334,296
$ 9,621,006
Interest on Investment Securities
2,176,940
2,184,839
1,620,278
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
30,752
13,995
39,284
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
12,801,231
12,533,130
11,280,568
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
384,204
397,994
451,276
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
90,719
80,198
191,864
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
8,989
11,342
-
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
-
60,757
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
483,912
489,534
703,897
NET INTEREST INCOME
12,317,319
12,043,596
10,576,671
Provision for Loan Losses
-
-
1,000,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
12,317,319
12,043,596
9,576,671
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
484,266
438,819
407,018
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
28,273
-
484,266
467,092
407,018
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,576,488
3,536,175
3,148,861
Occupancy Expenses
593,456
591,437
587,021
Other Expenses
2,640,644
2,231,227
1,895,345
6,810,588
6,358,839
5,631,227
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
5,990,997
6,151,849
4,352,462
Income Taxes
1,695,200
1,664,600
1,144,000
NET INCOME
$ 4,295,797
$ 4,487,249
$ 3,208,462
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 30,395,689
$ 27,975,918
Interest on Investment Securities
6,407,199
4,439,179
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
59,767
333,081
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
|
36,862,655
|
|
32,748,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
|
|
1,180,719
|
|
1,851,301
|
Interest on Time Deposits - Retail
|
|
274,875
|
|
650,650
|
Interest on Time Deposits - Wholesale
|
|
30,278
|
|
-
|
Interest on Other Borrowings
|
|
5,302
|
|
97,680
|
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
1,491,174
|
|
2,599,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
35,371,481
|
|
30,148,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
-
|
|
3,300,000
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
35,371,481
|
|
26,848,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
|
|
1,385,881
|
|
1,177,288
|
Gain on Sale of Loans
|
|
28,273
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,414,154
|
|
1,177,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
10,479,590
|
|
9,100,782
|
Occupancy Expenses
|
|
1,769,297
|
|
1,745,487
|
Other Expenses
|
|
6,902,598
|
|
5,694,756
|
|
|
19,151,485
|
|
16,541,025
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
17,634,150
|
|
11,484,810
|
Income Taxes
|
|
4,846,500
|
|
2,702,600
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$ 12,787,650
|
|
$ 8,782,210
|
Suncrest Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
For the three months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
|
|
1.23%
|
|
1.33%
|
|
0.99%
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
|
|
1.27%
|
|
1.37%
|
|
1.03%
|
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
|
|
9.77%
|
|
10.65%
|
|
7.84%
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
|
|
12.74%
|
|
14.10%
|
|
10.52%
|
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
|
|
1.96%
|
|
1.89%
|
|
1.74%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
53.20%
|
|
50.83%
|
|
51.27%
|
Burden Ratio
|
|
1.82%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
1.62%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.72%
|
|
3.82%
|
|
3.47%
|
Cost of Funds
|
|
0.16%
|
|
0.17%
|
|
0.25%
|
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$ 0.35
|
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.26
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 0.34
|
|
$ 0.36
|
|
$ 0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
For the nine months ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
|
|
1.27%
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Assets (1)
|
|
1.31%
|
|
1.04%
|
|
|
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
|
|
9.97%
|
|
7.42%
|
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity (1)
|
|
13.13%
|
|
10.09%
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
|
|
1.90%
|
|
1.89%
|
|
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
52.06%
|
|
52.80%
|
|
|
Burden Ratio
|
|
1.76%
|
|
1.75%
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.74%
|
|
3.70%
|
|
|
Cost of Funds
|
|
0.17%
|
|
0.35%
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|
|
$ 1.04
|
|
$ 0.71
|
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$ 1.02
|
|
$ 0.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be
|
considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be
|
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suncrest Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
At Period End:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans to Deposits
|
|
66.57%
|
|
72.90%
|
|
77.05%
|
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
|
|
70.27%
|
|
73.64%
|
|
76.22%
|
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
|
|
0.31%
|
|
0.35%
|
|
0.34%
|
Outstanding Shares
|
|
12,251,000
|
|
12,249,500
|
|
12,235,500
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
|
|
$ 10.91
|
|
$ 10.72
|
|
$ 9.96
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (1)
|
|
$ 10.44
|
|
$ 10.07
|
|
$ 9.20
|
Book Value Per Share
|
|
$ 14.27
|
|
$ 14.08
|
|
$ 13.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
|
|
9.50%
|
|
9.45%
|
|
9.50%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
|
13.73%
|
|
13.86%
|
|
13.72%
|
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
|
13.73%
|
|
13.86%
|
|
13.72%
|
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
|
|
14.66%
|
|
14.84%
|
|
14.74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Loan Composition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and Industrial:
|
|
$ 33,897,330
|
|
$ 39,134,449
|
|
$ 45,755,958
|
Paycheck Protection Program:
|
|
61,419,920
|
|
111,280,895
|
|
130,394,846
|
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
|
|
37,679,663
|
|
40,194,038
|
|
38,392,086
|
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured by Farmland
|
|
133,994,326
|
|
130,397,870
|
|
138,428,801
|
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
|
|
21,716,590
|
|
21,182,675
|
|
26,641,282
|
1-4 Family Residential Properties
|
|
53,128,911
|
|
53,532,531
|
|
41,388,691
|
Multifamily Residential Properties
|
|
50,070,051
|
|
49,661,004
|
|
45,446,188
|
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
|
|
102,148,976
|
|
110,743,084
|
|
93,084,165
|
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
|
|
308,410,748
|
|
293,982,408
|
|
230,224,802
|
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
|
|
669,469,602
|
|
659,499,572
|
|
575,213,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal Leases:
|
|
18,323,150
|
|
18,584,601
|
|
19,626,108
|
Other Loans:
|
|
119,676
|
|
124,773
|
|
146,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
$ 820,909,341
|
|
$ 868,818,328
|
|
$ 809,529,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
|
|
|
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
|
|
|
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|
|
|
|
|
Suncrest Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
|
|
$ 80,895,754
|
|
$ 30,752
|
|
0.15%
|
|
$ 35,405,889
|
|
$ 13,995
|
|
0.16%
|
Investment Securities
|
|
382,461,945
|
|
2,176,940
|
|
2.28%
|
|
367,244,025
|
|
2,184,839
|
|
2.38%
|
Loans
|
|
849,690,018
|
|
10,593,539
|
|
4.95%
|
|
862,921,793
|
|
10,334,296
|
|
4.80%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|
1,313,047,717
|
|
12,801,231
|
|
3.87%
|
|
1,265,571,707
|
|
12,533,130
|
|
3.97%
|
Noninterest Earning Assets
|
|
79,883,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
82,474,013
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 1,392,930,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,348,045,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
$ 164,148,322
|
|
167,499
|
|
0.40%
|
|
$ 158,481,231
|
|
171,063
|
|
0.43%
|
Savings and Money Market Accounts
|
|
423,094,624
|
|
216,705
|
|
0.20%
|
|
400,437,784
|
|
226,931
|
|
0.23%
|
Time Deposits - Retail
|
|
64,067,178
|
|
90,719
|
|
0.56%
|
|
69,314,072
|
|
80,198
|
|
0.46%
|
Time Deposits - Wholesale
|
|
34,076,127
|
|
8,989
|
|
0.10%
|
|
49,120,942
|
|
11,342
|
|
0.09%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
685,386,251
|
|
483,912
|
|
0.28%
|
|
677,354,029
|
|
489,534
|
|
0.29%
|
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
685,386,251
|
|
483,912
|
|
0.28%
|
|
677,354,029
|
|
489,534
|
|
0.29%
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
523,774,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
494,517,122
|
|
|
|
|
Total Funding Sources
|
|
1,209,160,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,171,871,151
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
7,806,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,664,587
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
175,963,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
168,509,982
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
|
$ 1,392,930,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,348,045,720
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$12,317,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 12,043,596
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.72%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.82%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suncrest Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
|
|
$ 80,895,754
|
|
$ 30,752
|
|
0.15%
|
|
$ 134,317,994
|
|
$ 39,284
|
|
0.12%
|
Investment Securities
|
|
382,461,945
|
|
2,176,940
|
|
2.28%
|
|
277,443,763
|
|
1,620,278
|
|
2.34%
|
Loans
|
|
849,690,018
|
|
10,593,539
|
|
4.95%
|
|
801,674,194
|
|
9,621,006
|
|
4.77%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|
1,313,047,717
|
|
12,801,231
|
|
3.87%
|
|
1,213,435,951
|
|
11,280,568
|
|
3.70%
|
Noninterest Earning Assets
|
|
79,883,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
78,283,592
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 1,392,930,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,291,719,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
$ 164,148,322
|
|
167,499
|
|
0.40%
|
|
$ 149,384,315
|
|
165,969
|
|
0.44%
|
Savings and Money Market Accounts
|
|
423,094,624
|
|
216,705
|
|
0.20%
|
|
364,811,548
|
|
285,307
|
|
0.31%
|
Time Deposits - Retail
|
|
64,067,178
|
|
90,719
|
|
0.56%
|
|
74,361,165
|
|
191,864
|
|
1.03%
|
Time Deposits - Wholesale
|
|
34,076,127
|
|
8,989
|
|
0.10%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
685,386,251
|
|
483,912
|
|
0.28%
|
|
588,557,028
|
|
643,140
|
|
0.43%
|
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
|
68,563,899
|
|
60,757
|
|
0.35%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
685,386,251
|
|
483,912
|
|
0.28%
|
|
657,120,927
|
|
703,897
|
|
0.43%
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
523,774,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
463,248,302
|
|
|
|
|
Total Funding Sources
|
|
1,209,160,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,120,369,229
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
7,806,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,730,135
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
175,963,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
163,620,179
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
|
$ 1,392,930,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,291,719,543
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$12,317,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 10,576,671
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.72%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Suncrest Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
|
|
$ 52,811,090
|
|
$ 59,767
|
|
0.15%
|
|
$ 106,016,940
|
|
$ 333,081
|
|
0.42%
|
Investment Securities
|
|
363,748,840
|
|
6,407,199
|
|
2.35%
|
|
242,738,055
|
|
4,439,179
|
|
2.44%
|
Loans
|
|
847,995,236
|
|
30,395,689
|
|
4.79%
|
|
740,923,105
|
|
27,975,918
|
|
5.04%
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|
1,264,555,166
|
|
36,862,655
|
|
3.90%
|
|
1,089,678,100
|
|
32,748,178
|
|
4.01%
|
Noninterest Earning Assets
|
|
55,443,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,211,321
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 1,344,575,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,169,889,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
|
|
$ 158,178,277
|
|
496,416
|
|
0.42%
|
|
$ 138,419,679
|
|
314,028
|
|
0.30%
|
Savings and Money Market Accounts
|
|
399,517,542
|
|
684,303
|
|
0.23%
|
|
359,887,691
|
|
1,537,273
|
|
0.57%
|
Time Deposits - Retail
|
|
68,471,206
|
|
274,875
|
|
0.54%
|
|
77,858,739
|
|
650,650
|
|
1.12%
|
Time Deposits - Wholesale
|
|
41,923,143
|
|
30,278
|
|
0.10%
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.00%
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
668,090,168
|
|
1,485,872
|
|
0.30%
|
|
576,166,109
|
|
2,501,951
|
|
0.58%
|
Other Borrowings and FLHB Advances
|
|
3,848,246
|
|
5,302
|
|
0.18%
|
|
37,179,040
|
|
97,680
|
|
0.35%
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
671,938,414
|
|
1,491,174
|
|
0.30%
|
|
613,345,149
|
|
2,599,631
|
|
0.57%
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction
|
|
493,776,669
|
|
|
|
|
|
391,224,164
|
|
|
|
|
Total Funding Sources
|
|
1,165,715,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,004,569,313
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
7,904,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,608,560
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
170,955,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
157,711,548
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
|
$ 1,344,575,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,169,889,421
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
$35,371,481
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 30,148,547
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.70%
View original content:
SOURCE Suncrest Bank