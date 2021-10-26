JW Hill Capital Acquires Performance Plastics and Angeles Composites Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Hill Capital announced today the acquisition of Performance Plastics, Inc. and Angeles Composites Technologies, Inc. from Avantus Aerospace.

Located in San Diego, California, Performance Plastics, Inc. ("PPI") is a manufacturer of precision-engineered composite aerostructure components for major military and commercial OEMs and tier one suppliers. Founded in 1982, PPI focuses on small to mid-size assemblies, and has an extensive list of customer qualifications covering both metal bond and composites processes.

"The PPI team is excited to begin a new chapter as part of JW Hill Capital," commented Jim Renaud, President, PPI. "Our partnership brings a renewed focus to PPI's capabilities and strengths, with the vision and support to continue to grow the brand moving forward."

Located in Port Angeles, Washington, Angeles Composites Technologies, Inc. ("ACTI") is a manufacturer of structural composite assemblies and components for commercial and business aviation. Founded in 1996, ACTI focuses on mid to large-size monolithic composite structures and assemblies.

"The team at ACTI looks forward to our partnership with JW Hill Capital which will forge opportunities benefiting all stakeholders, customers and employees," commented Michael D. Rauch, President, ACTI.

"We are excited about partnering with Jim, Michael, and their teams to build on the legacies of ACTI and PPI," said John Hill, Managing Partner, JW Hill Capital. "These acquisitions diversify our aerospace portfolio into the growing composite aerostructure segment."

About JW Hill Capital

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, JW Hill Capital is an operations-centric private equity firm focused on manufacturing, value-add distribution, and industrial services, with a specialization in aerospace. It targets companies between $2 million and $20 million EBITDA but will consider special situations. More information can be found at www.jwhill.com.

