Hapbee Teams Up with Dr. Drew Pinsky to Create Emotional Regulation Blends

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the Canadian-based wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband is pleased to announce it has teamed up with Dr. Drew Pinsky, the well-known, Los Angeles-based physician and addiction recovery specialist.

Together, Dr. Drew and Hapbee plan to collaborate and create a "Dr. Drew Blend" that will be made available to both new and current Hapbee subscribers via the Hapbee App. The launch of the new blend, which is tentatively scheduled for Q4 2021, will be promoted through Dr. Drew's extensive multimedia platforms as well as Hapbee's own marketing channels.

"The Hapbee device is built on sound science and has shown some very promising results," said Dr. Drew Pinsky. "Offering the possibility of improving people's lives using this technology is so disruptive that I felt compelled to get involved. I'm invigorated by the opportunity to help users regulate their emotions without ingesting chemicals. It truly stands to be a major leap forward in wellness."

The joint development plans represent the next phase of Hapbee's growth and evolution by enabling respected authorities, practitioners, creators, and brands to formulate and release blends of their own and publish them for subscriber use onto the expanding Hapbee digital wellness platform. The Company will receive a revenue share as well as extended outreach and distribution for the third-party blends.

"We are pleased to be working with Dr. Drew as it is our goal to make Hapbee accessible to the millions of people who want to improve their lives," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Dr. Drew is a trusted wellness thought-leader who has built a massive and loyal following. His hands-on clinical expertise will help us create new blends that can help people take greater control of how they feel. Overall, this cooperation marks the beginning of a new chapter for us as we plan to release more third-party blends to create brand awareness."

Hapbee blends are derived from the distinct magnetic signatures of compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin to deliver sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleep without the side-effects or chemical dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances. They are played digitally through the Hapbee Headband using ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals.

The Company recently released 19 new blends in September, including Morning Coffee, Deep Work, Master Your Attention, Bedtime and Deep Sleep.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

