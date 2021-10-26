Essity Provides JOBST® Lymphatic Research Grant To Boston Lymphatic Symposium To Advance The Fight Against Lymphatic Disease The grant funds lymphedema and venous disease research to increase knowledge, inform treatments and help improve patient outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, today announced that it is providing a JOBST® Lymphatic Research Grant to the Boston Lymphatic Symposium (BLS), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the fight against lymphatic diseases and delivering improved healthcare for patients with lymphatic disorders through awareness, education and research.

Named for JOBST®, the number one physician-recommended U.S. compression brand among physicians who preferred a brand in the United States and an Essity brand, the grant is a commitment by the company to further new and ongoing clinical studies in the areas of vascular and lymphatic disease research and treatment.

This announcement continues a 26-year commitment by the JOBST brand to fund education and research in this field. Over the past decade, Essity and JOBST have invested more than $1 million to address better health outcomes in the lymphatic and vascular clinical communities.

"We are thrilled to award the JOBST Lymphatic Research Grant to The Boston Lymphatic Symposium and support research on lymphatic disease, which impacts millions of patients worldwide," said Michael Feenan, Vice President, North America Region, Essity Health & Medical Solutions. "This grant is rooted in our belief that knowledge and innovations uncovered by well-established research are critical to improving the health outcomes of patients facing lymphedema and venous disease."

The annual grant provides $75,000 to one individual whose research is focused on advancing treatments and improving outcomes for patients with lymphatic disease. The 2021 grant recipient is Melisa D. Granoff, whose research focuses on surgical treatments for lymphedema.

Essity and BLS will honor Ms. Granoff and announce the 2022 JOBST Lymphatic Research Grant recipient at the 4th annual Boston Lymphatic Symposium event, held virtually November 5-6.

"BLS is honored to partner with Essity through the 2021 JOBST Lymphatic Research Grant," said Dr. Dhruv Singhal, co-chair of BLS, co-director of the Boston Lymphatic Center and director of the grant. "This commitment supports our continued fight against lymphoedema and venous diseases, and research funded by the grant will inform improved treatments to create better patient health outcomes for decades to come."

Details on the 2023 application process will be made available at the BLS event. Visit BLS Research Grant (jobst-usa.com) for more information.

To learn more about innovative compression therapy solutions, visit JOBST-USA.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2020 amounted to approximately $13.8 billion USD. The company's headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on OMX Nasdaq Stockholm. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essity.com.

About JOBST

JOBST aims to improve the quality of life for those suffering from venous and lymphatic diseases. It provides a number of compression garments designed to offer therapeutic compression for the management of diseases including varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis, chronic venous insufficiency, peripheral edema, lipidema and lymphedema. This includes the extensive JOBST product range, which comprises ready-to-wear, custom-fit, circular-knit and flat-knit garments for the upper and lower limbs. More information at: www.JOBST-USA.com.

About Boston Lymphatic Symposium

The Boston Lymphatic Symposium (BLS) is a nonprofit organization created through a partnership between the Boston Lymphatic Center and the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN) to bring together patients, educators, researchers and advocates in the fight against lymphedema and lymphatic disease. The 2021 Patient Symposium will be held on October 30 and the Clinical Symposium on November 5-6, 2021. For more information, visit https://bostonlymphaticsymposium.org.

