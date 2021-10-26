Chemomab Therapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Systemic Sclerosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) ("Chemomab"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) live webinar featuring systemic sclerosis (SSc) expert Dr. Dinesh Khanna on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Dr. Khanna, Professor of Medicine and Director, University of Michigan Scleroderma Program, will discuss the current SSc treatment landscape, unmet medical need and emerging clinical endpoints. Chemomab management will present scientific evidence supporting the potential therapeutic utility of CM-101 in SSc and discuss the clinical design of its upcoming Phase 2 trial in SSc patients. CM-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting CCL24, a key regulator of fibrotic and inflammatory processes. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

To register for the event or to listen to a replay, please click here.

A replay of the KOL webinar will also be available at the News & Events section of Chemomab's website.

Dinesh Khanna, MD, MSc, is a Professor of Medicine, the Frederick G.L. Huetwell Professor in Rheumatology, and Director, University of Michigan Scleroderma Program. Dr. Khanna directs a multidisciplinary group of scientists, clinical researchers and caregivers dedicated to advancing knowledge about scleroderma and related conditions. His research interests include developing new outcome measures and designing clinical trials for evaluating new treatments for scleroderma. In addition, he is leading international efforts to develop guidelines for the management of scleroderma. Dr. Khanna is Principal Investigator on National Institutes of Health and industry clinical trials in scleroderma and related conditions. Dr. Khanna has published over 450 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.

About Systemic Sclerosis

SSc, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities. It predominantly affects women and is typically diagnosed when patients are between 30 and 50 years old. It is the most lethal of the systemic rheumatic diseases with a median survival of only 10 years. There is no approved disease modifying drug for SSc. There are currently an estimated 70,000-80,000 SSc patients in the US.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 safety and efficacy trials--one in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and the second in patients with liver fibrosis, with a third Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, please visit www.chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including: the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; risks related to Chemomab's ability to correctly manage its operating expenses and its expenses; Chemomab's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, focusing on CM-101; the timing of initiation of Chemomab's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Chemomab's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Chemomab's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Chemomab's product candidates; Chemomab's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Chemomab's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Chemomab's and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

