BGL Announces the Recapitalization of Keter Environmental Services, Inc. by TPG Growth

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that Keter Environmental Services, Inc. (Keter) has received a significant investment by TPG Growth (TPG), the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm TPG. BGL's Environmental & Industrial Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Keter in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2011, Keter is a full-service, asset-light waste and recycling management services provider (MSP) delivering technology enabled waste, recycling, and sustainability programs for multi-location customers across the U.S. The company's industry-leading technology platform and value proposition enable consistent and reliable waste management services on a national scale, as well as real-time sustainability and operational efficiency metrics for its targeted REIT, industrial, and healthcare customers. Keter's distinct technology and service model is supported with an expansive coverage area of smart compactors and container monitoring hardware that provide accurate, real-time data to customers and support Keter in maximizing service quality and efficiency. Keter's proprietary technology includes a unique portal that aggregates financial and operating data, providing customers with clear insight into program performance, enabling them to achieve their sustainability goals. Keter has aided customers in yielding the recycling of 700 thousand tons, increased landfill capacity of 23 million cubic yards, and the avoidance of over 5 million pounds of greenhouse gases.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

