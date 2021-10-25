BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC), the leading international summit on cities and smart urban solutions organized by Fira de Barcelona, will bring together the urban innovation industry again and in person to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event. From November 16 to 18, with over 400 exhibitors and 300 speakers, and under the theme We are the cities we make, the event will reflect on the transformation of metropolises after the pandemic and the need to meet the needs of its citizens even more than before.

Smart City Expo World Congress 2021 brings the urban innovation industry together again (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

The event will gather the leading international experts and companies to share knowledge and tackle the many challenges involved in urban transformation. To cover the many fields involved, the congress program be structured in eight themes, Enabling Technologies, Energy & Environment, Mobility, Governance, Living & Inclusion, Economy, Infrastructure & Buildings, and Safety & Security.

Urban solutions are critical element of the smart city ecosystem, and the 400 exhibiting companies will showcase their latest products and technologies. Among these companies are Abertis Mobility Solutions, Cisco, City Possible by Mastercard, FCC Environment, Huawei, Microsoft, Motorola, Seat, Smart Ports: Piers of the Future and Ubiwhere. Likewise, many cities and countries will exhibit recent projects including those from Argentina, Austria, Barcelona, Belgium, Berlin, Brasil, Buenos Aires, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, The Hague, India, Italy, Latvia, The Netherlands, Norway, Paris, Poland, Sweden and the USA.

The UCLG World Council

SCEWC will also provide the space for the World Council of the United Cities and Local Governments Organization (UCLG), the yearly meeting of largest global network of cities and local, regional, and metropolitan governments. UCLG will gather in Barcelona, under the title "Smart Cities and Territories, Pillars of the Common Agenda" to define the strategy of the municipal movement and its contribution to the UN Common Agenda.

The future of mobility and materials

SCEWC will strengthen its role as a platform for knowledge sharing by hosting two new events: Tomorrow.Mobility and PUZZLE X. Tomorrow.Mobility is co-organized by the EIT Urban Mobility and will focus on promoting the design and adoption of new sustainable urban mobility models, while PUZZLE X, jointly organized with the Advanced Material Future Preparedness Taskforce and the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, aims to grasp the potential of Frontier materials to solve some of the challenges that society is facing.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1668189/Smart_City_Expo_World_Congress_2021.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fira de Barcelona