Itaú Unibanco: 3Q21 results and conference calls

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep abreast of the results for the 3rd quarter of 2021:

Disclosure on the Investor Relations' website: November 3 after B3 and NYSE trading hours.

Conference calls: November 4

Portuguese

08 a.m. (EDT)

09 a.m. (Brasília time)

English

10:15 a.m. (EDT)

11:15 a.m. (Brasília time)

more information

itau.com.br/investor-relations

Investor Relations

Information about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategy

Individuals and Institucional Investor Relations

ri@itau-unibanco.com.br

+55 (11) 2794-3547

Custodian Bank

Consult your stock position or update your registration

(working days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Brasilia time)

(55-11) 3003-9285



ADRs

BNY ADRS

1 888 269-2377 (calls from the U.S.) or

(1-201) 680-6825 (calls from outside the U.S.)

