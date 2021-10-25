Ali Dibadj, CFO and Head of Strategy, to Participate in the BofA Banking & Financials Conference on November 9th, 2021

Ali Dibadj, CFO and Head of Strategy, to Participate in the BofA Banking & Financials Conference on November 9th, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Ali Dibadj, CFO and Head of Strategy, will participate in the BofA Banking & Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in a session that begins at 9:40 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor & Media Relations section of AB's website at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations. An audio replay of the webcast will also be available on the site.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.1% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.7% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

View original content:

SOURCE AllianceBernstein