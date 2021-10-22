La Quinta by Wyndham Teams Up with Actress and Podcast Host Katie Lowes, Launches Virtual Meetups to Help Moms this Holiday Season

Amplified by the challenges of the pandemic, 82% of moms say planning a family getaway is more stressful than it used to be; 78% admit to being even more tired after vacation than before they left

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time to reflect and recognize those we're most thankful for, which is why this year, La Quinta® by Wyndham is teaming up with actress and podcast host Katie Lowes to celebrate the one person who—despite all the challenges the pandemic has thrown at her—continues to keep us all on track and at our best: mom.

La Quinta by Wyndham is teaming up with actress and podcast host Katie Lowes to launch “Thankful for Mom,” a new series of virtual meetups designed to connect moms coast-to-coast while helping them overcome the stress and challenges of work, home and holiday travel.

Whether it's navigating the world of virtual-learning or juggling the growing challenge of the office colliding with home, over the last 20-months, moms' roles have become bigger and more demanding than ever before. That's why this holiday season, La Quinta by Wyndham is launching "Thankful for Mom," a brand-first series of virtual meetups aimed at connecting moms coast-to-coast while helping them overcome the stress and challenges of work, home and holiday travel.

"Moms are among the many unsung heroes of the pandemic – balancing work, life, school, parenting, and of course, travel," said Carolina Matias-Perez, senior director, Brand Marketing, La Quinta by Wyndham. "Data routinely shows that in most families, mom, in addition to everything else she does, has to play travel planner too. Not surprisingly, it can be stressful. Thankful for Mom is about extending moms a lifeline while letting them know they're not in it alone."

A recent study conducted earlier this month by La Quinta found that the brunt of vacation planning continues to fall disproportionately on moms (more than 60%), adding to their already busy schedules. What's more, 82% of moms say planning a family getaway is more stressful than it used to be, indicating some of their top stress drivers as packing for the whole family, planning activities and scheduling pet care. Further, 78% of moms admit they're more tired after a family vacation than before they left, suggesting that the family vacation isn't really a vacation at all. Thankful for Mom aims to lessen and help alleviate these trends.

Connecting Moms Coast-to-Coast

La Quinta by Wyndham's Thankful for Mom series kicks off next Wednesday, Nov. 3 and runs weekly through Nov. 17, wrapping up just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Free-to-join, each of the three, online, interactive evening events will run around 90-minutes and feature a range of well-known parenting, travel and lifestyle experts sharing how-to insights, hands-on tips, and inspirational stories. Each event is slated to begin on its scheduled date at 8 p.m. ET.

Among the speakers being featured in the series' first event on Nov. 3: actress and podcast host Katie Lowes. Best known for her role as Quinn Perkins in the ABC political drama series "Scandal," Katie currently hosts the award-winning podcast "Katie's Crib," where she welcomes guests for honest conversations about parenthood while sharing her own experiences as a working-mom.

"Moms are the real warriors at confronting life's challenges headfirst, which is why I am thrilled to team up with La Quinta in bringing moms together for conversations around topics that matter most to them," said Lowes. "As a mom, I know firsthand the job is like running a never-ending marathon that shifted to a non-stop roller coaster during the pandemic. This year, more than most, every mom should be thanked—and most importantly, celebrated."

Additional speakers being featured throughout the meetups include blogger Sarah Wagner , boss mom and host of Disney Family Sundays Amber Kemp-Gerstel , and entrepreneur Karla Lu , among others. Meetups will center on common challenges faced both by working and stay-at-home moms, including, traveling with the family, itinerary planning, packing tips, business travel, entertaining the kids, self-care and more. Each online event will also feature a fun activity—such a mixology session—plus the chance for participants to win one of several great prizes.

For more information about La Quinta by Wyndham's Thankful for Mom series of meetups, including a full schedule of speakers and events, plus details on how to register for free, visit www.lq.com/thankful . To book your next getaway with La Quinta visit, www.lq.com . Now through January 14, 2022, travelers can earn a free night—provided in the form of 7,500 Wyndham Rewards® points—when they stay any four nights before January 18, 2022. Full terms and conditions are available at www.wyndhamrewards.com .

Survey Methodology

The La Quinta by Wyndham Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 Nationally Representative U.S. Moms Ages 25-40, with "Mom" defined as those with children in the home, between October 8th to October 13th, 2021, using an email invitation and an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of U.S. Moms Ages 25-40. The margin of error for the study is +/- 3.1%.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With over 925 destinations globally, La Quinta by Wyndham is a bright spot in every traveler's journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit www.lq.com . Like and follow La Quinta on Facebook and YouTube . For hotel development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

