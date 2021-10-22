Quantocoin and QuantoPay set to launch in the US and Latin American market in 2022!

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantocoin - Blockchain Bank of the Future, which will be integrated into the QuantoPay Digital banking platform, is set to launch in the US and Latin American market in 2022 after the successful launch of its second-generation Fintech and DeFi blockchain solution challenger bank in Europe and the UK.

QuantoPay functions as a digital and blockchain mobile-only bank. It is the world's first global revolutionary fintech application, giving users the freedom to spend, earn, save, and transfer money through their smartphones, fast, secure and cheaper. Through its collaboration with VISA, CONTIS and Currencycloud, it is launching digital and virtual QuantoPay VISA cards soon.

As a revolutionary blockchain organization, that makes the storing and using of cryptocurrency safe and convenient, Quantocoin is firmly integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions in everyday life. It has been playing a significant role in outbound payments as it enables users to send cheap, secure and fast remittances across the globe straight from their mobile devices.

Digital currency is the future of money. A firm believer in financial inclusion, QuantoPay aims to facilitate people around the globe who have inadequate or overpriced access to financial services. It believes in educating people about financial systems, payments, and the general management of money through the Quantocoin platform and the QuantoPay mobile-only financial app.

QuantoPay provides financial and banking tools, that provide its users with immediate liquidity and currency functionality, better than the traditional banking system and the handful of serious competitors. By expanding to unserved regions in Africa and Asia, in the near future, QuantoPay will provide a way out of poverty for billions of people while expanding the digital economy.

"WE at QuantoPay CARE about healthy financial inclusion and education, which is aiming to stop the questionable methods of the traditional financial system and even some new players of the fintech industry. QuantoPay will virtually GIVE BACK to its community, with fully transparent distribution of generated profits into sustainable, environmental, child, animal, art and sport related projects - WECARE"

For more information, please contact us on: info@quantopay.com. Visit our website : us.quantopay.com and call us on +1-714-856-4447

