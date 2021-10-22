EY named a Leader for Microsoft Business Application Services in report by Independent Research Firm

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization has been named a Leader in Microsoft Business Application Services (MBAS) evaluation by Independent Research Firm.

According to The Forrester Wave™: Microsoft Business Application Services, Q4 2021, "EY impresses with sustained investments in high-value assets and accelerators, bolstered by several distinct examples that showcase client value delivered through these assets." These examples include the EY Digital Energy Enablement Platform (DEEP) accelerator for oil and gas, and the EY Dynamics-in-a-box offering for enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation.

EY has been named Microsoft Global Advisory Services 'Partner of the Year' two years in a row, along with 2021 Global Power Apps and Power Automate 'Partner of the Year'. The EY organization is a 12 time Dynamics Inner Circle member, a Microsoft Gold competency collaborator, and earned Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Low Code Application Development.

Greg Jenko, EY Global and EY Americas Microsoft Services Group Leader, says:

"The EY organization is thrilled to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Microsoft Business Application Services. I believe this achievement is testament to the breadth, depth and sophistication of the capabilities of the EY organization implementing Microsoft supported solutions – with the main objective to support clients on their digital transformation journeys and to help them create long-term value."

Greg Sarafin, EY Global Alliances and Ecosystem Leader, says:

"Independent recognitions such as these emphasize the strategic EY and Microsoft investments in Microsoft Business Applications. EY teams will continue to build further skills and capabilities in these technologies to enhance services to EY clients."

The Forrester Microsoft Business Application Services Wave™ model is based on a comprehensive evaluation framework of the top vendors in the market – weighting various criteria that fall under their current offering, strategy and market presence. Based on this scorecard of 0-5 (5 being strongest), the report evaluates 'Leaders', 'Strong Performers', 'Contenders', and 'Challengers' among the Microsoft Business Applications landscape. EY received the maximum possible score across 14 criteria, including: digital transformation consulting; solution delivery; implementation services; ongoing support services; innovation services; MBAS capabilities; technical accelerators and prebuilt intellectual property; vision; partner strategy; performance; and across all three criteria in the market presence category (large enterprise MBAS clients, number of customers and revenue).

