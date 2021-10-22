DENSO To Connect with Top STEM Talent at SWE and SHPE Mobility supplier will meet with thousands of attendees to discuss career opportunities at DENSO, and recruit for open positions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier will participate in two industry events – the Society for Women Engineers (SWE) WE21 Conference and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) 2021 National Convention – to network with attendees as well as conduct interviews with potential candidates for co-op, intern and full-time positions. DENSO's participation in the events represents the company's broader commitment to recruiting diverse science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent from a variety of backgrounds and experiences.

"At DENSO, each and every employee has the opportunity to build a rewarding career and collaborate with diverse groups of people – and that collaboration has inspired some of our greatest mobility solutions," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American Production Innovation Center and executive lead for diversity and inclusion (D&I). "One of our key priorities is to further develop a workforce that is diverse in both talent and experience. It's why we are excited to participate in these events, engage with some of the top talent in the industry and share more about our open career opportunities."

At WE21 – the world's largest conference for women in engineering and technology – attendees will have several opportunities to engage with DENSO. All interested individuals can register at this link.

DENSO was onsite for a career fair at the Indiana Convention Center & Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET and again on Friday, Oct. 22 between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET .

DENSO will also host a virtual career fair on Tuesday, Oct. 26 between 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET . Attendees can explore DENSO's virtual booth and connect online with members from the supplier's team.

Meanwhile, at SHPE's National Convention – the largest gathering of Hispanics in STEM – DENSO will participate in a virtual career fair event on Friday, Nov. 5 from noon – 6 p.m. ET. The supplier will also have a virtual booth for attendees to visit throughout the Convention. Interested individuals can register at this link.

In support of its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all – DENSO continues to seek out diverse talent to help advance its mobility solutions. In particular, the company is focused on software development in CASE areas (Connected, Automated driving, Shared mobility and Electrification). The company also offers a variety of talent development programs, including its global IGNITE Program and internship programs. If you want to be part of a company that is dedicated to realizing big ideas that brings hope for the future and contributes to a better world, apply today: Fall 2021 Co-op & Interns, 2022 Co-op & Interns, IGNITE Program.

For those interested in an engineering career at a company committed to reimagining how the world moves while providing opportunities to succeed are encouraged to visit https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

