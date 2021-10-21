U.S. Gold Corp. Discusses Upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study for its CK Gold Project at the Benzinga Sector Agnostic Conference on October 27th & 28th

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) ("U.S. Gold" or the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Benzinga Sector Agnostic Conference, being held virtually on October 27th & 28th.

Mr. Edward Karr, U.S. Gold Corp.'s Founder will be delivering a corporate overview and discussing recent highlights which include the Company advancing its CK Gold Project to a permitting and development decision on a fast-track basis and other updates to its 2021 field program studies. Additionally, the Company will provide updates to its Keystone and Maggie Creek Projects in Nevada and Challis Gold Project in Idaho.

Details

Event: Benzinga Sector Agnostic Conference

Date: Thursday, October 28th

Time: 12:55pm-1:15pm ET

Webcast: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/october-2021-global/

Investors who wish to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management may do so by emailing ir@usgoldcorp.gold.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates and is available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated timing for completion of a Prefeasibility Study. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

