Stanley Black & Decker Announces 4th Quarter Dividend

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.79 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com 
(860) 827-3833

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com 
(860) 515-2741

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
christina.francis@sbdinc.com 
(860) 438-3470

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-4th-quarter-dividend-301405247.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

