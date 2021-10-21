Qynapse Further Strengthens its Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Adam Schwarz, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today the appointment of Adam J. Schwarz, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In his new role, Dr. Schwarz is responsible for envisioning and developing Qynapse's scientific research strategies and operations, and for expanding and communicating their product offering and scientific validation with the scientific and customer communities. Dr. Schwarz brings over 20 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry with a focus on translational and clinical imaging, both MRI and PET, across a range of psychiatric and neurologic disorders.

Prior to Qynapse, Dr. Schwarz served in key scientific leadership roles, heading the clinical imaging group at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and occupying several roles including Head of Imaging over more than a decade at Eli Lilly and Company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam in our Leadership team to drive Qynapse's research and scientific priorities, in line with our overall mission to continually advance our game-changing technology for both healthcare and clinical trials and to solidify our scientific excellence," said Qynapse CEO, Olivier Courrèges.

"I am tremendously excited to help advance and expand Qynapse's suite of innovative image analysis tools as key enablers for improved healthcare and more efficient clinical trials, enhancing personalized medicine approaches via sophisticated patient-level profiling," said Adam Schwarz.

Adam Schwarz holds a B.Sc. with First Class Honours in Physics and a Ph.D. in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, both from the University of Canterbury (New Zealand), followed by a postdoctoral position as an imaging physicist at the Institute of Cancer Research/Royal Marsden Hospital in London, UK, and early-career positions at Marconi Medical Systems in Farnham, UK, and GlaxoSmithKline in Verona, Italy.

Throughout his career, he has developed and maintained strong relationships with academic groups, specialist companies and consortia to further the science and application of imaging as a tool to better understand disease mechanisms and enhance drug development. Dr. Schwarz has an active scientific profile and has authored over a hundred peer-reviewed articles, two books and several invited book chapters.

About Qynapse Inc.:

Qynapse Inc. is a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered and proprietary neuroimaging software platform that creates the potential for earlier clinical precision on the frontlines of CNS disease.

Qynapse's flagship solution, QyScore®, FDA-Cleared and CE-Marked, combines MRI scans and artificial intelligence to produce rapid, actionable insights into CNS disorders, adding the potential for more precise and objective brain scan analysis. Qynapse's predictive AI technology, QyPredict®, available for research use only, has the potential to predict disease trajectory and improve targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

Qynapse is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

