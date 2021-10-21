PSB Holding Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

PRESTON, Md., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTC-QX: PSBP) (the "Company"), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident" or the "Bank"), reported net income of $1.52 million ($.99 per diluted common share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 21.7% compared to $1.25 million ($.82 per diluted common share) for the third quarter 2020 and a decrease of 0.5% compared to $1.53 million ($1.00 per diluted common share) for the second quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $4.27 million ($2.78 per diluted common share) compared to $3.33 million ($2.17 per diluted common share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 28.2%.
Performance Review
Third Quarter 2021 compared to Third Quarter 2020
- Net income increased $272,000 as a result of an increase in net fees (fees net of loan origination costs) earned on loans originated under the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("PPP"), which began in April 2020, offset by pressure on the net interest margin (the "NIM"), exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $238,000 during 2020 and represented monthly net fee amortization and accelerated net fee amortization associated with the forgiveness of $18.0 million in PPP loans while the third quarter 2020 represented only monthly net fee amortization as PPP loans did not begin the forgiveness process until the fourth quarter. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.40% during the third quarter 2020 to 3.69% during the third quarter 2021.
Third Quarter 2021 compared to Second Quarter 2021
- Net income was essentially flat at $1.5 million as an increase in net interest income was offset by increases in salaries and benefits expense and other noninterest expense.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $1.21 million during the third quarter 2021 compared to $833,000 during the second quarter 2021. PPP loans forgiven in the third quarter were primarily those originated in 2021 while those forgiven in the second quarter were primarily those originated in 2020. Average net fees associated with 2021 originations were higher than those associated with 2020 originations.
- Salaries and benefits expense increased $243,000 primarily as a result of the end of PPP loan origination activity and the associated deferral of salary costs, and increased commissions associated with mortgage banking activity.
- Other noninterest expense increased $103,000 primarily as a result of a $91,000 write down of property held for sale.
Year-to-date 2021 compared to 2020
- Net income increased $939,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 as a result of increased net fees earned on PPP loans and an increase in gain on sale of loans, offset by pressure on the net interest margin, exclusive of the benefit of PPP income.
- Net fees earned on PPP loans totaled $2.71 million in 2021 compared to $416,000 in 2020. As a result, the NIM increased from 3.52% during 2020 to 3.53% during 2021. The increase in net fees amortized and the NIM is the function of the timing of the start of the PPP program and the forgiveness process. As of September 30, 2021, PPP loans outstanding total $11.5 million and unearned net fees totaled $466,000.
- Gain on sale of loans increased $201,000 as a result of increased mortgage banking activity associated with a low interest rate environment.
Net Interest Margin Performance
- As noted above, the NIM improved both during the third quarter 2021 compared to the second quarter 2020 and during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Improved performance was driven by income associated with PPP lending activities. Without the influence of PPP lending activities, the underlying NIM has been under pressure. Pressure on the NIM is the result of an economic environment challenged by a pandemic and the federal government's fiscal and monetary response to such. Specifically, the NIM has been challenged by (i) low interest rates, (ii) a change in the mix of earning assets, with larger than normal levels of excess liquidity invested in lower yielding investment securities and interest-earning cash, and (iii) highly competitive loan pricing.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
- Assets totaled $581.6 million at September 30, 2021, increasing $39.6 million or 7.3% compared to September 30, 2020. Growth in assets was driven primarily by growth in deposits as government stimulus increased customer liquidity. Deposits and repurchase agreements totaled $506.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $454.3 million at September 30, 2020, representing growth of 11.4%. Gross loans totaled $351.5 million at September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $56.3 million or 13.8% compared to September 30, 2020. The decrease in loans was driven primarily by a decline in PPP loans, which fell $45.4 million to $11.5 million outstanding at September 30, 2021 as a result of continuing loan forgiveness.
- Stockholders' Equity totaled $51.8 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $47.7 million at September 30, 2020 representing an increase of 8.5%. The Bank remained well-capitalized at September 30, 2021.
- As of September 30, 2021, non-performing assets and past due loans 30 days or more were .29% of total assets compared to .49% at September 30, 2020 and .44% at December 31, 2020.
President and Chief Executive Officer Melissa Quirk commented on the Company's performance stating, "Our strong financial performance continues to be positively influenced by PPP loan forgiveness activity, which will begin to wane in the fourth quarter and likely end during the first quarter 2022. Future financial performance will be determined by our ability to reposition our balance sheet through core loan growth. We are confident a more stable economic environment will provide ample opportunity to do so."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Sep 30, 2021
Sep 30, 2020
Percent Change from
(unaudited)
Dec 31, 2020
(unaudited)
Dec 31, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 55,440,007
$ 29,162,136
$ 49,787,272
90.1%
11.4%
Investment securities
151,967,929
111,930,314
60,255,717
35.8%
152.2%
Loans held for sale
486,917
2,367,448
4,165,011
-79.4%
-88.3%
Loans receivable
351,521,972
386,189,190
407,839,192
-9.0%
-13.8%
Less allowance for loan losses
3,922,902
3,583,204
3,560,334
9.5%
10.2%
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses
347,599,070
382,605,986
404,278,858
-9.1%
-14.0%
Property and equipment
7,803,240
8,401,637
9,247,116
-7.1%
-15.6%
Bank-owned life insurance
11,832,335
8,656,454
8,597,456
36.7%
37.6%
Lease assets
2,255,565
2,508,345
2,510,384
-10.1%
-10.2%
Accrued interest receivable
1,478,194
1,616,775
1,802,412
-8.6%
-18.0%
Other assets
2,737,459
2,103,866
1,392,579
30.1%
96.6%
Total assets
$581,600,716
$549,352,961
$542,036,805
5.9%
7.3%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$181,613,833
$171,855,568
$166,851,015
5.7%
8.8%
Interest-bearing
303,305,903
277,526,516
280,316,111
9.3%
8.2%
Total deposits
484,919,736
449,382,084
447,167,126
7.9%
8.4%
Repurchase agreements
21,279,283
15,528,356
7,113,626
37.0%
199.1%
FHLB advances and other borrowing
19,747,864
31,078,123
35,854,654
-36.5%
-44.9%
Lease liabilities
2,461,594
2,685,641
2,686,251
-8.3%
-8.4%
Other liabilities
1,435,154
1,934,558
1,526,699
-25.8%
-6.0%
Total liabilities
529,843,631
500,608,762
494,348,356
5.8%
7.2%
Stockholders' equity
51,757,085
48,744,199
47,688,449
6.2%
8.5%
Total liabilities and equity
$581,600,716
$549,352,961
$542,036,805
5.9%
7.3%
Book value per common share
$ 33.79
$ 31.82
$ 31.14
6.2%
8.5%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Percent
Sep 30,
Percent
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,796,814
8.4%
$ 14,931,449
$ 14,147,629
5.5%
Investment securities
502,460
305,329
64.6%
1,412,162
985,034
43.4%
Other interest income
13,540
7,190
88.3%
26,372
50,672
-48.0%
Total interest income
5,716,935
5,109,333
11.9%
16,369,983
15,183,335
7.8%
Interest expense
Deposits
490,718
616,225
-20.4%
1,532,706
1,981,187
-22.6%
Repurchase agreements
1,466
782
87.5%
3,436
6,763
-49.2%
FHLB advances
109,882
195,442
-43.8%
448,906
611,990
-26.6%
Other borrowings
32,967
38,461
-14.3%
102,245
118,593
-13.8%
Total interest expense
635,033
850,910
-25.4%
2,087,293
2,718,533
-23.2%
Net interest income
5,081,902
4,258,423
19.3%
14,282,690
12,464,802
14.6%
Provision for loan losses
120,000
130,000
-7.7%
330,000
428,500
-23.0%
Net interest income after provision
4,961,902
4,128,423
20.2%
13,952,690
12,036,302
15.9%
Noninterest income
Service charges
480,290
412,317
16.5%
1,343,392
1,210,266
11.0%
Gain on sale of loans
407,328
397,309
2.5%
1,005,214
804,583
24.9%
Gain on sale of securities
-
-
NM
4,310
25,470
-83.1%
Other noninterest income
80,747
69,745
15.8%
198,080
215,400
-8.0%
Total noninterest income
968,365
879,371
10.1%
2,550,996
2,255,719
13.1%
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
2,063,437
1,843,439
11.9%
5,692,263
5,321,741
7.0%
Occupancy
512,155
488,246
4.9%
1,534,015
1,502,527
2.1%
Data processing and software
408,523
287,995
41.9%
1,029,337
791,650
30.0%
Other noninterest expense
893,689
715,565
24.9%
2,524,038
2,246,009
12.4%
Total noninterest expense
3,877,804
3,335,245
16.3%
10,779,653
9,861,927
9.3%
Net income before tax
2,052,463
1,672,549
22.7%
5,724,033
4,430,094
29.2%
Tax expense
528,699
420,666
25.7%
1,456,027
1,100,704
32.3%
Net income
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,251,883
21.7%
$ 4,268,006
$ 3,329,390
28.2%
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.99
$ 0.82
21.5%
$ 2.78
$ 2.17
28.0%
HISTORICAL TRENDS
QUARTERLY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
2021
2021
2020
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q3 vs. Q2
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Interest income
Loans, including fee income
$ 5,200,935
$ 4,967,402
$ 4,763,112
4.7%
$ 4,988,220
$ 4,796,814
$ 4,758,983
$ 4,591,832
Investment securities
502,460
485,823
423,879
3.4%
334,830
305,329
332,732
346,973
Other interest income
13,540
6,688
6,144
102.5%
10,291
7,190
5,014
38,468
Total interest income
5,716,935
5,459,913
5,193,135
4.7%
5,333,341
5,109,333
5,096,729
4,977,273
Interest expense
Deposits
490,718
507,708
534,280
-3.3%
570,013
616,225
657,010
707,952
Repurchase agreements
1,466
891
1,079
64.5%
1,298
782
1,036
4,945
FHLB advances
109,882
163,552
175,472
-32.8%
187,295
195,442
204,654
211,894
Other borrowings
32,967
34,341
34,937
-4.0%
36,686
38,461
39,834
40,298
Total interest expense
635,033
706,492
745,768
-10.1%
795,292
850,910
902,534
965,089
Net interest income
5,081,902
4,753,421
4,447,367
6.9%
4,538,049
4,258,423
4,194,195
4,012,184
Provision for loan losses
120,000
120,000
90,000
0.0%
20,000
130,000
180,000
118,500
Net interest income after provision
4,961,902
4,633,421
4,357,367
7.1%
4,518,049
4,128,423
4,014,195
3,893,684
Noninterest income
Service charges
480,290
445,963
417,139
7.7%
416,823
412,317
374,471
423,478
Gain on sale of loans
407,328
337,422
260,464
20.7%
502,302
397,309
243,830
163,444
Gain on sale of securities
-
4,310
-
-100.0%
18,557
-
25,470
-
Other noninterest income
80,747
64,069
53,264
26.0%
66,597
69,745
71,046
74,609
Total noninterest income
968,365
851,764
730,867
13.7%
1,004,279
879,371
714,817
661,531
Noninterest expense
Salaries and benefits
2,063,437
1,820,550
1,808,276
13.3%
1,905,737
1,843,439
1,706,479
1,771,823
Occupancy
512,155
508,652
513,208
0.7%
507,121
488,246
492,731
521,550
Data processing and software
408,523
308,194
312,620
32.6%
294,390
287,995
268,884
234,771
Other noninterest expense
893,689
790,844
839,505
13.0%
894,306
715,565
746,696
783,748
Total noninterest expense
3,877,804
3,428,240
3,473,609
13.1%
3,601,554
3,335,245
3,214,790
3,311,892
Net income before tax
2,052,463
2,056,945
1,614,625
-0.2%
1,920,774
1,672,549
1,514,222
1,243,323
Tax expense
528,699
525,953
401,375
0.5%
478,399
420,666
376,544
303,494
Net income
$ 1,523,764
$ 1,530,992
$ 1,213,250
-0.5%
$ 1,442,375
$ 1,251,883
$ 1,137,678
$ 939,829
Net income per diluted share
$ 0.99
$ 1.00
$ 0.79
-0.6%
$ 0.94
$ 0.82
$ 0.74
$ 0.61
