Consumer healthcare marketplace Sesame has seen the cost of treatments such as cardiology, radiology, pediatrics, psychiatry, dermatology - and even a trip to the dentist - drop 20-67% across the United States over the past year

American Healthcare Costs Have Dropped Up To 67% Since 2020 Consumer healthcare marketplace Sesame has seen the cost of treatments such as cardiology, radiology, pediatrics, psychiatry, dermatology - and even a trip to the dentist - drop 20-67% across the United States over the past year

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , consumers have seen prices increase by 3.8% at their doctor's office, by 2.3% at dentist appointments and by 3.2% when visiting the hospital in the last year. But Americans who are securing care from online marketplace Sesame are seeing the cost of dozens of types of routine, chronic and acute care actually decrease by 20-67% across the United States.

Sesame logo

Online marketplace Sesame has seen the cost of American healthcare actually lower as much as 67% over the past year



"Sesame is a two-sided marketplace comprised of patients and quality doctors," said David Goldhill, Sesame co-founder and CEO, and the author of The Real Costs of American Health Care. "The nature of markets, of supply and demand, is that transparency and competition will bring costs down naturally. We founded Sesame with the belief that the marketplace dynamics that work in every other online industry should also influence healthcare. After one year of matching doctors and patients, we are seeing strong signs."

Specifically, since the launch of the Sesame marketplace in the fall of 2020, patients have seen healthcare costs reduce dramatically as more doctors join the platform, providing consumers with more choice, convenience, quality and buying power (Sesame offers visits with more than 15,000 healthcare providers across all 50 states). For example:

Cardiology, 60% lower

Dental, 67% lower

Dermatology, 40% lower

Endocrinology, 23% lower

Imaging + Radiology, 59% lower

Pediatrics, 20% lower

Psychiatry, 31% lower

Likewise, in a sampling of five common treatments and procedures (telehealth, in-person primary care, psychiatry consults, MRIs and generic prescriptions), Sesame prices were 44-75% lower than the so-called "insurance discount" negotiated rates. For example, MRIs on Sesame cost as little as $300.

How does Sesame work?

The "Sesame Effect" is beneficial for both consumers and doctors. Physicians are able to use yield management, just as in any other industry, to offer varied pricing based on peak and off-peak windows. Physician practices can also experiment with lower prices at moments of greater availability via anonymized listings.

Consumers can "shop" for a doctor's appointment just as they would another purchase -- read reviews, understand the price in advance and check out. This not only creates meaningful savings for consumers who can't afford typical healthcare costs but also instills a sense of trust and transparency where it's critically needed.

ABOUT SESAME

For the millions of Americans who pay for some or all of their own health care, Sesame is the health care superstore that delivers convenient, high-quality, full-scope medical care at affordable prices. Replicating the digital marketplace dynamics that have defined the modern standards of customer service and quality in online retail, travel, food delivery and more, Sesame gives consumers the most choice, convenience and quality at the best price. With a mission of "radically normal health care," Sesame offers a full range of health care services, delivered either in-person or via telehealth, and is ideal for uninsured Americans. Services include acute and chronic care consults, specialty medicine, labs, imaging and more - all for as little as $25 per visit nationwide. SesameRx, the company's pharmacy, offers hundreds of FDA-approved medications, all priced at $5 and all shipped for free. For more information, please visit www.sesamecare.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame