Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini to participate in the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County Women in Leadership Panel "Scaling the Growth Wall"

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") will be one of three panelists at the ACG Orange County's heralded Women in Leadership Speakers Series, "Scaling the Growth Wall: Lessons and Learnings from Ladies Who Did It" on October 21, 2021 at The Center Club in Costa Mesa, California. Attendees will hear first-hand from these industry leaders how to build a business plan for growth, and some best practices and strategies they have used to navigate the challenges companies face when scaling up.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 46 Senior Housing facilities in 13 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

