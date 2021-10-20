KIND Names Russell Stokes Chief Executive Officer of KIND North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KIND Healthy Snacks (KIND) announced the appointment of Russell Stokes as the new Chief Executive Officer of KIND North America. Stokes assumes the role with immediate effect and reports directly to Juan Martin, KIND's Global President and CEO.

KIND Logo. (PRNewsFoto/KIND Healthy Snacks)

Stokes has most recently served as KIND's Chief Growth Officer, joining the team earlier this year. In his new role, he will lead KIND North America's efforts to further uphold and expand the KIND Promise , a set of nutrition principles that have guided the company's innovation since its founding, and KIND's mission and purpose to be kinder to our bodies, our communities and our planet - one snack, one act at a time.

"During his time at Mars, and then at KIND, Russell and I have worked in close partnership to further the company's strategic growth," says Martin. "His passion for KIND's vision and purpose, along with his more than two decades of experience leading global teams, will be a key driver to the ongoing success of our brand."

Over the past year, KIND has doubled down on innovation, entering six new categories, and expanding into the freezer aisle. Just as the company transformed the snack bar category over a decade ago, KIND is continually seeking new ways to elevate categories with products that meet the growing consumer demand for better-for-you options that do not compromise on taste.

"I have been so energized to see Juan Martin as our Global CEO help KIND expand across 35 countries and new categories by attracting incredible leaders to bring healthy snacking options to hundreds of millions of people," said Daniel Lubetzky, Founder and Chief Impact Officer at KIND. "Russell Stokes brings enormous strategic acumen and is very passionate about living our purpose to be kinder to our bodies, communities and planet."

"Since joining KIND earlier this year, I have been inspired by our team's deep commitment to uphold the KIND Promise as we grow and expand," says Stokes. "I've enjoyed watching this purpose-driven brand grow and evolve into the household name it is today, and I look forward to the work ahead of us."

Previously Stokes held roles at Mars, Incorporated as Chief Strategy Officer, Whirlpool as its head of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions and at Boston Consulting Group where Stokes was a partner and managing director. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School and received his undergraduate degree from the Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine in London, UK, where he studied Chemical Engineering and French.

About KIND Healthy Snacks

Since 2004, KIND has been on a mission to create a kinder and healthier world – one snack and one act at a time. Its iconic KIND® bars – made with real, recognizable ingredients – sparked the growth of an entirely new healthy snacking category. Our family of over 100 snacks all lead with a nutrient-dense first ingredient, such as nuts, whole grains or fruit, and are not made with genetically engineered ingredients, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners.

Inspired by the belief that acts of kindness can be a transformative force for good, the KIND brand seeks to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND was founded by Daniel Lubetzky . To learn more about KIND, please visit www.kindsnacks.com and join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube.

