Harness Appoints Scott Sanchez As Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the leading platform for software delivery, today announced the appointment of Scott Sanchez to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. The appointment comes after a year of extreme growth for Harness; Sanchez will lead the company's marketing strategy and focus on building awareness for Harness as the Modern Software Delivery Platform, and driving engagement in the key developer and open source communities that Harness supports.

Harness logo (PRNewsfoto/Harness)

"Scott's experiences growing large and small organizations alike, helping companies innovate more quickly, and growing mature services make him perfect for the role," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Harness executive team and look forward to partnering with him as we enter this next chapter of growth."

Sanchez joins Harness from Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he was Head of Cloud Native and Developer Marketing. Sanchez led the global marketing and growth efforts across a portfolio that spanned services like Containers, Serverless, and Developer Tools. Prior to AWS, Sanchez was Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at Metacloud, which Cisco acquired in 2014 to accelerate its cloud business. After the acquisition, Sanchez spent the next four years hiring and building a global cloud marketing and growth function within the company, helping create what has become a successful $15B software and subscription business.



"As someone who started my career as a developer, I was immediately drawn to how Harness enables development teams to build faster, deploy more often, and take back their nights and weekends," said Sanchez. "Developers are at the core of modern innovation and the opportunity for Harness is tremendous. I'm excited to join the team and help take Harness on the next step of its journey."

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harness