Former Intel Sales Director Ron Whitfield Joins Computing Optimization Startup Granulate as VP Business Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granulate , a leading provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Whitfield as the Vice President of Business Development. With over 20 years at Intel including as Sales Director of the chip giant's Data Center Group, Whitfield is joining Granulate to help expand its presence and customer base across continents and industries.

"Granulate is one of the most exciting young companies I have come across. The impact it is already having on industries across the board can only be described as extraordinary," said Ron Whitfield, incoming VP of Business Development for Granulate."I've been able to witness firsthand the difference that Granulate has made for its customers. I'm excited to join the team and play a role in making Granulate's workload optimizer the industry standard."

Founded in 2018, Granulate optimizes computing infrastructure with its AI-driven solution that tailors workload prioritization for the unique needs of any company, reducing response times by up to 40% and driving a 5X increase in throughput. Functioning at the Operating System level, Granulate enables organizations to achieve at-scale workload performance, reducing costs by up to 60%. Designed to function in any computing infrastructure and environment, implementing Granulate is simple and fast, requiring zero code changes or R&D involvement.

Whitfield will oversee Granulate's business relationships with top System Integrators, OEMs, ISV's, and the MSO market. He will lead Granulate's key industry partnerships in sales, marketing, and business unit engagements to accelerate and increase performance in their compute, storage, and networks while reducing costs in the data center and cloud. Ron will also be charged with creating new partnerships with Cloud Service Providers and other critical cloud service solutions, while also working to deepen the company's relationship with Intel.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an experienced and impactful executive as Ron to our team as we continue to scale our operations and outreach to offer our solution to as many customers as possible," said Asaf Ezra, CEO and Co-founder of Granulate. "Ron's storied career, expansive relationship network, and regional knowledge will be instrumental in executing our operational strategies, building additional partnerships with enterprise, and solidifying our key role in the industry."

In addition to his role as the Sales Director of Intel's Data Center Group, Whitfield also served as a sales and business development mentor for the Intel Ignite start-up accelerator program, helping numerous startups enhance their capabilities through alliances, joint sales, and marketing collaboration.

About Granulate

Granulate is a real-time autonomous computing optimization company that delivers reduced compute costs, faster response time, and better throughput, without any code changes required. Granulate's patent-pending next-generation solution provides AI-driven infrastructure and workload optimization for robust compute performance and cost improvements in any computing environment, empowering businesses of any size from any industry by bolstering their computing power while slashing computing costs. Companies that have implemented Granulate have reduced compute expenses by up to 60%, benefitting from a 40% response time reduction and 5X increase in throughput. For more information, visit: Granulate.io

