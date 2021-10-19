New JACS TR0820 Semi-Ruggedized Enterprise Tablet for CBRS Enabled Private LTE Networks is Connected by Sequans

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT, announced that JACS Solutions Inc., a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has developed a new 4G LTE semi-ruggedized tablet based on Sequans' Cassiopeia CBRS module, to connect to private LTE networks deployed by enterprises, government organizations, educational institutions, and industrial facilities.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)

CBRS (citizens broadband radio service) refers to a spectrum block at 3.5 GHz, allocated by the FCC for public use, which provides enterprises an efficient way to build their own private LTE networks on a shared spectrum basis. Private LTE networks can be used by government entities needing secure access, by utilities needing to reach their oil and gas fields in rural areas, or by school districts wishing to connect their students and teachers for distance learning. The JACS TR0820 tablet can be used for each of these use cases, thanks to the LTE connectivity provided by Sequans' Cassiopeia CBRS module, providing LTE CAT 4 or 6 data speed, the most cost-effective level of throughput for these types of use cases. The module enables the JACS tablet to operate with very low power consumption, significantly extending the tablet's battery life. Sequans and JACS also collaborated on the development of specialized software that runs on the module's applications processor.

"We are proud to provide our cellular IoT module to JACS to connect their new semi-ruggedized tablet for CBRS enabled private LTE networks," said Bertrand Debray, EVP, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "The rise in the number of CBRS network deployments has created a strong demand to connect more end-user devices in more market sectors. JACS, who targets industrial and enterprise users, has built a tablet designed to withstand the unique challenges present in such settings, and they have brought their experience to bear on this very well-designed new device with powerful enterprise features."

Dr. Chang-Gang Zhang, JACS Solutions' VP of Technology, has overseen JACS' entry into the private LTE market including product certification by the OnGo Alliance---the leading Private LTE industry consortium for solutions providers. According to Dr. Zhang, "Sequans is an expert in cellular IoT connectivity and in 3.5 GHz solutions, making their Cassiopeia CBRS module the perfect connectivity solution for our new tablet. Using Sequans' module, we can offer a very high-value solution that brings reliability, security, and intelligence to our enterprise customers who need workstations that will operate reliably even in challenging environments, reducing downtime, and increasing productivity."

The first generation JACS CBRS tablet will be on display at Sequans booth 1736, south hall, at MWC Los Angeles, October 26-28, 2021.

JACS 4G LTE CBRS Semi-Ruggedized Tablet

The JACS TR0820 CBRS 4G LTE tablet provides connectivity to private LTE networks and is semi-ruggedized to survive harsh conditions and heavy use, ensuring that purpose-built applications for the industrial and enterprise applications work reliably and continuously. The tablet features a high-capacity battery that requires less time to charge and supports longer battery life. The standard USB 2.0 port supports a multitude of peripherals such as barcode scanners, RFID readers, biometric devices, and vehicles. Built with security in mind, the JACS CBRS tablet may be customized at the hardware and firmware levels, which includes locking down the device to prevent installation of unnecessary applications that may introduce security risks and negatively impact productivity. In addition to LTE, the tablet supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Sequans Cassiopeia CB410L/CB610L Modules

Sequans' Cassiopeia CBRS modules are available in two versions: 1) Cassiopeia CB410L with LTE Category 4 throughput, and 2) Cassiopeia CB610L with LTE Category 6 throughput. Both modules are standalone all-in-one solutions delivering robust LTE network connectivity. The module design benefits from Sequans' long and extensive experience in 3.5 GHz solutions. The module supports CBRS networks in the USA on LTE band 48 and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43. The Sequans Cassiopeia CBRS modules feature unique LCC (leadless chip carrier) packaging and a compact size, and they are OnGo certified.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions Inc. is a global provider of custom mobility solutions for industrial and enterprise Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. JACS partners with clients to design, manufacture, and deploy connected devices and integrated solutions that make essential business operations smarter, more reliable, and more efficient by reducing risks and vulnerabilities that are inherent with off-the-shelf, consumer-grade products.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

Sequans media relations: Kimberly Tassin (USA), +1.425.736.0569, kimberly@sequans.com

Sequans investor relations: Kim Rogers (USA), +1 385.831.7337, kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sequans Communications