VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) ("GameOn" or the "Company"), a leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with white label fan engagement technologies around sports, TV and live events, is pleased today to announce a partnership with shareholder rewards platform, TiiCKER ™.

GameOn Partners With TiiCKER to Offer Shareholder Rewards

TiiCKER™ is the world's first direct-to-shareholder loyalty and engagement platform. TiiCKER's innovative approach to rewarding shareholder loyalty grants unprecedented access to perks, commission-free trading and customized content unique to their investment interests and brands they love. TiiCKER verifies ownership on behalf of the company and offers new ways to connect, engage and reward their investors. Companies leveraging the TiiCKER platform include Disney and Ford.

"GameOn is proud to provide tremendous value to not only B2B partners, but also shareholders," said GameOn CEO, Matt Bailey. "People are at the core of who we are and what we do. Our partnership with TiiCKER allows us to reward retail investors, thanking them for their loyalty through exclusive perks and VIP events."

GameOn investors who register and validate their ownership on TiiCKER can qualify for branded merchandise, including hats, duffle bags, hoodies and more. Perks will extend to virtual and in-person events in the near future. To learn more about the partnership or to claim stock perks, please visit TiiCKER.com/GMETF or TiiCKER.com/GET . For support verifying your ownership or claiming rewards, please email invest@gameon.app.

TiiCKER Founder and CEO, Jeff Lambert, echoed Bailey's sentiments, stating, "GameOn does for entertainment fans what TiiCKER does for shareholders: curate and reward engagement. Whether it's between sports and entertainment platforms and fans, or shareholders and the brands they love and own, these consumers want to be rewarded. This partnership with GameOn is a major move toward elevating investors into fans."

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative white label fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFTs with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative gamification technologies and meta-layers, including first-of-its-kind NFT integration, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment content and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA).

ABOUT TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom article and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward everyday shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

