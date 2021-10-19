Defense Health Agency issues new Authority to Operate to GlobalMed Authority to Operate enables all Defense Health Agency locations to purchase and utilize GlobalMed's Virtual Health Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed, an international provider of telehealth solutions, today announced that its industry leading virtual health platform has earned the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Authority to Operate (ATO) on the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) DHA Medical Community of Interest (Med COI) network.

GlobalMed - www.globalmed.com (PRNewsfoto/GlobalMed)

GlobalMed's virtual health solutions are the first synchronous clinical virtual health technologies awarded an ATO.

GlobalMed's virtual health solutions are the first synchronous clinical virtual health technologies awarded an ATO. This much coveted certification enables GlobalMed to integrate their virtual health platform including carts, medical devices, software, and applications directly with the DHA's Med COI network, making their solutions available to integrate with MHS Genesis, the new patient-centric enterprise system designed to provide a single, continuous record of care for all DOD beneficiaries. In addition to providing medical care on the battlefield and at bases overseas (as well as on ships) DHA's network includes 721 military treatment facilities and 174,000 health care personnel, which provide health services to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries.

"It has always been a personal priority to increase health care access for the members and families of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force and Coast Guard," said Joel E. Barthelemy, CEO and Vice Chairman of GlobalMed and a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran. "The Department of Defense is a huge healthcare provider and network security is a high priority. GlobalMed is committed to every aspect of security and compliance throughout our applications having recently completed our SOC 2 Type 2 examination with even more stringent security attestations on our road map. Our commitment to delivering unmatched performance, security and scalability extends beyond our government clients to those in the commercial enterprise space, giving physician groups and non-government hospitals an added measure of reassurance."

DHA selected GlobalMed for its HIPAA-compliant virtual telemedicine platform that seamlessly and securely connects healthcare professionals and patients, regardless of location. GlobalMed is also the telehealth provider for the White House Medical Unit and has deployed their solutions across the VA hospitals and extension centers, and other U.S. Departments and Agencies.

For additional information on GlobalMed's solutions please visit: https://www.globalmed.com

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's largest, most advanced virtual health platform that supports a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrative software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, and deliver responsible medicine, will get all they need from one platform.

With over 40 million consults delivered in nearly 60 countries and specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed's virtual health platform deploys in its highly secure Microsoft Azure environment and is used worldwide from the VA, DoD, and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

Media Contact:

Kate Lunt

kate@globalmed.com

480-922-0014

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GlobalMed