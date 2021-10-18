Statement by Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on the Death of Colin Powell

DLC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With sadness, the Reagan Foundation joins the American people in mourning the loss of Gen. Colin Powell. His life story was, in many respects, a reflection of the American Dream: Raised in the South Bronx as the son of hard-working immigrants, he rose to the highest reaches of our nation's military and political leadership. From battlefields in Vietnam and Iraq to the halls of the State Department and the White House, his successes were a tribute to his courage, diplomatic savvy, and inspiring patriotism. His wise counsel was indispensable to many of President Reagan's foreign-policy triumphs—most significantly, bringing a peaceful end to the Cold War.

4/18/88 President Reagan holds a National Security Council meeting on the Persian Gulf with National Security Advisor Colin Powell in the Oval Office, photo courtesy of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

President Reagan trusted Colin Powell for his sound and honest advice on what was right for the country. He often shared with friends that he hoped one day Colin Powell would run for president and that, if he did, he would proudly vote for him.

Today, the Reagan Foundation is grateful for Gen. Powell's extraordinary service, and we extend our deepest condolences to Alma and his family at this difficult time.

