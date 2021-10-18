Independent Health Partners with DrFirst to Give its Prescribers Access to Real-Time Prescription Benefit Check for Covered Patients Health plan seeks to eliminate sticker shock and minimize medication cost barriers for its nearly 400K members with myBenefitCheck

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Health, a not-for-profit health plan serving western New York, is partnering with healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst to share drug pricing information for the first time with prescribers in real time and at the point of care, as announced at HLTH 2021 today.

To help ensure that cost is less of a barrier to members taking their prescribed medications, Independent Health is making DrFirst's myBenefitCheck price transparency solution available to prescribers whose patients are covered by its insurance plan. myBenefitCheck gives prescribers access to up-to-date, patient-specific drug coverage information, including required prior authorizations and out-of-pocket costs for prescribed medications and therapeutically appropriate alternatives.

"Cost can be a significant barrier to medication adherence," said Martin Burruano, vice president, pharmacy, Independent Health. "Because myBenefitCheck gives prescribers and their patients a convenient way to review benefits information during a healthcare visit, we can eliminate sticker shock when members pick up their medications at the pharmacy. This partnership with DrFirst advances our efforts to enable affordable access to quality healthcare for all of our members."

myBenefitCheck works within providers' e-prescribing workflows to deliver patient-specific drug benefits information during the clinical encounter. Armed with accurate and comprehensive information, a physician can have an informed discussion with a patient and select the most affordable and appropriate drug therapy based on the individual's situation.

"By providing myBenefitCheck to prescribers and giving them up-to-the-minute, patient-specific information on drug costs while they are face-to-face with patients, Independent Health is helping to minimize the financial obstacles that keep patients from filling their prescriptions," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We commend Independent Health for its commitment to empowering clinicians with innovative solutions that increase access to affordable, quality healthcare."

DrFirst was the first in the industry to provide price transparency to healthcare providers and has processed more than 134 million transactions to date. The company has access to drug pricing information through broad relationships with top pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and other organizations and partners with more than 275 electronic health record (EHR) systems, including the country's largest vendors. myBenefitCheck is offered as a standard function within DrFirst's medication management platform or can be integrated on its own into any EHR.

Independent Health has served western New York for more than 40 years. Its commitment to the health of the communities it serves is reflected in its high-quality service to members, providers, and partners. Independent Health's Medicare HMO and PPO plans are rated 5 Stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, its customer satisfaction rating is 95%, and U.S. News & World Report recognized it as a 2021 Best Medicare Advantage Plan in New York.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including 120,000+ prescribers, 70,000+ pharmacies, 275 EHRs and HIS, and 1,500+ hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

About Independent Health

Independent Health, a not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Buffalo, New York, serves nearly 330,000 members and provides innovative health care products and benefits designed to engage consumers in their health and well-being. Established in 1980, our comprehensive portfolio of progressive products includes HMO, POS, PPO and EPO products, Medicare and Medicaid plans, individual and small group Exchange products, consumer-directed plans, and health savings accounts, plus coverage for self-funded employers. Our subsidiaries and affiliate companies include pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy and the Independent Health Foundation. The company has been recognized nationally for its award-winning customer service, dedication to quality health care and unmatched relationships with physicians and providers. To learn more, go to www.independenthealth.com.

