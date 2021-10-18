Evergreen Theragnostics Completes New Jersey Manufacturing Facility

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., a leading radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), celebrated the grand opening in September of its new manufacturing facility in Springfield, New Jersey.

Evergreen Springfield Facility ribbon cutting, September 16, 2021

From the new facility, Evergreen is ready and able to serve the manufacturing needs of companies developing and commercializing radiopharmaceuticals, from preclinical and early-stage clinical trials to full scale commercial manufacturing of approved products. The newly built 14,000 square foot facility meets global cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) standards for radiopharmaceutical manufacturing, including therapeutic and centrally distributed diagnostic products. It features seven commercial scale production suites, two of which are available for future customization based on customer needs, as well as research space, multiple sterility lines, quality control, material storage, and packaging space. The facility employs a fully electronic QMS (Quality Management System) and LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System), and is licensed to safely handle a wide variety of radionuclides.

The location was chosen both for access to the deep pharmaceutical talent pool in the area and for logistical advantages of being in New Jersey. With proximity to major transportation hubs like Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the facility is able to seamlessly manage both incoming raw material supply chains from Europe and the US, and outgoing delivery to North American customers on a just-in-time basis.

"We set out to build a world-class facility, and we think we've achieved that. The facility provides high capacity, flexibility, efficient workflows, and even great aesthetics. We are pleased to have opened just two years after initiating the project, and we can't wait to begin manufacturing for our customers and delivering for patients," said James Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen.

About Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.

Evergreen Theragnostics, established in 2019, is a leading US-based radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). With a state-of-the-art global GMP facility, Evergreen provides highly reliable manufacturing services for therapeutic and centrally distributed diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, from early development through commercialization. The company was founded by a team that brings a strong track record in theragnostic radiopharmaceutical commercialization, manufacturing process development, and regulatory affairs management. For more information, please visit www.evergreentgn.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Cook

President & CEO

james.cook@evergreentgn.com

(PRNewsfoto/Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc.