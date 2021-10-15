Decibel Announces Corporate Update on Market Share and Upcoming Product Launches

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), a premium cannabis producer, is pleased to provide an update on its recent Canadian recreational market share, and upcoming product launches in its three major markets – British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario – in addition to Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.)

"We remain focused on capturing additional market share through the strength of our brands, industry-leading product quality and continued innovation to meet cannabis consumer's evolving preferences" said Paul Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. "We are closing out 2021 with strong momentum, as we fully realize the impact of our 2021 growth initiatives".

Market Share

#9 largest LP by Canadian recreational market share, with 3.1% in September

Strong market share across BC, AB, SK, ON in September 2021 1,2 :

#2 brand in premium flower sales with a 9.0% market share

#2 brand in concentrate sales with a 12.9% market share

#3 brand in vape sales with a 12.9% market share

Successful Product Listings & Upcoming Launches

Decibel continues to drive innovation within the recreational market, focusing on consumer insights to shape selection of product offerings, cannabinoid profiles, formulations, and flavours. In its Q2 2021 financial results, Decibel averaged approximately $180 thousand in net revenue per product SKU3 (annualized ~$720 thousand in net revenue per product SKU).

Decibel is in the process of launching 40 new product SKUs between September and January:

12 new flower & pre-roll products that will replace existing cultivars in market

28 incremental new flower & derivative products

Flower

Flower and pre-roll volumes from Decibel's cultivation assets achieved run-rate harvests in August and are now in the post-harvest phase, with record volumes available for sale mid-Q4. In anticipation of these volumes, Decibel has now listed all flower and pre-roll cultivar offerings in its three major markets – British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario – in addition to Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

British Columbia – 10 new product listings launching in the next 2 months (2 launched recently)

Ontario – 12 new product listings launching over the next 4 months (4 launched recently)

Alberta – 14 new product listings launching in the next 2 months (4 launched recently)

Derivatives

The Company continues to innovate with its vape and concentrate offerings with upcoming product line extensions providing more flavours of existing formats, expanding into new & unique product formats, and brand extensions into new product categories.

British Columbia – 3 new product listings launching in the next 2 months with listing process of additional products ongoing (2 launched recently)

Ontario – 13 new product listings launching over the next 4 months (2 launched recently)

Alberta – 10 new product listings launching over the next 2 months (4 launched recently)

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics, Licensed Producer Sales over Time in BC, AB, SK, ON, September 1 – September 30, 2021 2 HiFyre Retail Analytics, Premium flower market defined as flower products sold more than 20% above average selling price per gram 3 See Decibel's investor presentation page 12.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, Blendcraft, and General Admission, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

