Their first collaboration, Treaty Oak Distilling and Whiskey Myers' Red Handed Bourbon, will be available November 1 online at shoptreatyoak.com and at select retailers in FL, GA, TN, IL, NV, CA and TX, including at Treaty Oak Distilling's ranch in Dripping Springs

Treaty Oak Distilling Partners With Highly Acclaimed Country Rock Band Whiskey Myers To Release New Red Handed Bourbon Their first collaboration, Treaty Oak Distilling and Whiskey Myers' Red Handed Bourbon, will be available November 1 online at shoptreatyoak.com and at select retailers in FL, GA, TN, IL, NV, CA and TX, including at Treaty Oak Distilling's ranch in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treaty Oak Distilling , the Texas-based distiller that crafts an awarded lineup of whiskeys, today announced a partnership with highly acclaimed country rock band Whiskey Myers . Their first collaboration, Treaty Oak Distilling and Whiskey Myers' Red Handed Bourbon, is a 95-proof (47.5% ABV) whiskey made to Treaty Oak Distilling's specifications by Bardstown Bourbon Company in Kentucky, then aged for two years in Kentucky and Texas. It will be available starting November 1 at shoptreatyoak.com and at select retailers in FL, GA, TN, IL, NV, CA and TX, including at Treaty Oak Distilling's ranch in Dripping Springs.

Treaty Oak Distilling

"We celebrate our Texas roots every day at Treaty Oak, and partnering with Whiskey Myers, who have seen a meteoric rise since they cut their teeth right here in the bars and venues of Texas – we couldn't have dreamt of a better partner," said Tony Gonzales, Chief Marketing Officer of Treaty Oak Distilling. "Whiskey Myers embodies the rebel spirit that our Treaty Oak team has – the desire to break from convention and strive for the best, most authentic results. We're excited to work with them well into the future."

Like Treaty Oak Distilling, Whiskey Myers' roots can be traced back to East Texas, where they earned a local following that has been strengthened nationally by the success of five critically acclaimed albums to date. The band, known for their high-energy live shows and unique sound, is composed of Cody Cannon, Cody Tate, John Jeffers, Jeff Hogg, Jamey Gleaves and Tony Kent. Authenticity, collaboration and innovation have been key parts of Whiskey Myers' success, and those shared values formed the foundation of the band's partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling.

"It may surprise some people that, despite our name, we actually haven't always been big whiskey drinkers. We've had other opportunities to collaborate with whiskey brands over the years, but we never found the right fit – until we met the team at Treaty Oak Distilling," said lead guitarist John Jeffers of Whiskey Myers. "We connected with the people behind the brand immediately and related to everything they stand for – so much so that it inspired us to learn more about the spirit and find a drink we really love. We're excited to share it with our fans."

Treaty Oak Distilling and Whiskey Myers' Red Handed Bourbon is the first collaboration to come from the partnership. The bourbon, a new take on Treaty Oak Distilling's already-popular Red Handed offering, was crafted to Treaty Oak Distilling's specifications by Bardstown Bourbon Company and features a mash bill of 70% corn, 21% rye and 9% barley. Even at 95 proof, it is easy drinking with notes of honey that lead into hints of caramel, kettle corn and cured tobacco. Treaty Oak Distilling recommends enjoying Red Handed Bourbon neat or in Whiskey Myers' signature Mesquite Smoked Pecan Old Fashioned. Suggested retail price for a 75omL bottle, which may vary by market, is $39.99.

Treaty Oak Distilling and Whiskey Myers will be celebrating the launch of Red Handed Bourbon with samples available at the band's upcoming Wiggy Thump Festival benefiting the Anderson County Youth Livestock Association in Palestine, Texas on October 30.

For more information, please visit https://www.treatyoakdistilling.com/whiskey .

About Treaty Oak Distilling

Treaty Oak Distilling is a collective of distillers, sommeliers, botanists and architects based in Dripping Springs, Texas who are in pursuit of making the best spirits. They look to film, music, cultural exchange and beyond to push and fuel a path forward. Inspired by the world around them, they have crafted an unbound lineup of spirits: Ghost Hill Texas Bourbon, Red Handed Bourbon and Red Handed Rye Whiskey. Connect with Treaty Oak Distilling on Facebook and Instagram. Drink responsibly.

For more information about Treaty Oak and its whiskey portfolio, visit treatyoakdistilling.com , or follow the brand on:

Facebook: facebook.com/TreatyOak/

Twitter: @TreatyOakTX

Instagram: @TreatyOak

About Whiskey Myers

Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 2,500 live shows since their emergence in 2007 and consistently sell out their headlining shows, playing to ever-increasing crowds. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band's own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes country chart with RIAA Gold-certified single "Stone" hitting Top 10 all genres. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.1 million albums and amassed over 1.3 billion streams. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as "a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin," with Rolling Stone noting "it's the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot." The band, known for its high-energy live show and unique sound, has also earned sync success with features (and an on-screen appearance) in Paramount Network's Kevin Costner hit show "Yellowstone'' as well as songs in the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series "What/If," the Angelina Jolie film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and hit CBS series "SEAL Team." For more information, visit www.whiskeymyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

Treaty Oak Distilling And Whiskey Myers Partner To Release Red Handed Bourbon

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treaty Oak Distilling