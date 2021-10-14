The Green Organic Dutchman Announces First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Australia

First commercial shipment for Australian medical cannabis market

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce it completed its first commercial shipment consisting of cannabis oils destined for the Australian medical cannabis market.

Medicinal cannabis was federally legalized in Australia in 2016. In 2020, TGOD signed a distribution agreement with LeafCann for the Australian and New Zealand medical cannabis markets. The TGOD organic products portfolio provides health practitioners with a safe alternative for patients who rely on quality products that are certified organically grown. As shown by intensive stability studies conducted by LeafCann and TGOD, the TGOD oils are reliable in their consistency and maintain their cannabinoid content. The Company expects to introduce more cannabis products to the Australian and New Zealand markets in 2022.

"This shipment to Australia is an important milestone for TGOD as it marks our entry into the Asia-Pacific market" said Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and Interim CFO. Coming less than two months after its first shipment to South Africa, TGOD continues to lay the foundation for large-scale international market commercialization. "We remain laser-focused on execution as we chart the course for future growth, including opportunities in international markets," added Bovingdon.

"LeafCann is excited to be executing on its strategy to provide high-quality products at affordable prices into the Australian market. The Green Organic Dutchman's commitment to organic production is a real plus and a clear point of differentiation in the marketplace," said LeafCann CEO, Elisabetta Faenza.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and Warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. TGOD's Common Shares trade in the US on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

About LeafCann

LeafCann is an Australian licenced, vertically integrated biotech company specialising in the production of high quality, pharmaceutical grade cannabis ingredients and medicines. Leafcann has become Australia's thought leading pioneer in the medicinal cannabis sector. As Australia's leading privately owned medicinal cannabis company, Leafcann's philosophy is Patient first. Our world-class management team and leading international professionals on our advisory board bring decades of combined experience working with and in regulated Medical Cannabis Schemes. LeafCann's promise is to provide the highest quality, consistent product, at affordable prices, creating great value for patients and reliable dosing for physicians.

