NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TGM announced today the acquisition of TGM Retreat at Danada, a 295-unit primarily townhome style apartment community in Wheaton, IL.

TGM Retreat at Danada - Wheaton, IL

TGM Acquires Seventh Multifamily Apartment Community in Chicagoland



The property was constructed in 1997 and offers one, two and three-bedroom single or multilevel townhome apartments. Among the distinctive attributes of this townhome-for-rent community are its large 1,200 square foot average unit size, private entries, one or two car direct access garages, and prime location with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, and major employment centers that today's renters demand. The property offers low density living with attractive amenities including a newly renovated clubhouse, well-equipped athletic club, resort-style swimming pool and pet spa.

TGM Retreat at Danada is conveniently located within a few miles of the I-88 East-West Tollway with over 40+ million square feet of high-quality office space that is occupied by a diverse group of Fortune 500 companies. Less than 30 miles west of Chicago and a short drive from the Wheaton Metra station, residents benefit from a lower cost of living and a hassle-free commute. In addition to its accessibility to a plethora of major employment concentrations, its prime location on the corner of Butterfield and Naperville Roads also offers residents with unique walkable access to a myriad of retail amenities. TGM Retreat at Danada residents have the ease of walking to an abundance of retail choices such as Whole Foods, Aldi, Starbucks, Pete's Fresh Market and several fast-casual dining options in adjacent shopping centers.

"TGM Retreat at Danada is in the highly desirable City of Wheaton which is a high barrier to entry submarket with a solid employment base, nationally ranked schools, and superb access to the regional suburbs and downtown Chicago. Wheaton, the county seat of DuPage County, is a vibrant and appealing community for a variety of lifestyles as evidenced by its Money Magazine recognition as one of the 'Best Places to Live',"said Zach Goldman, Managing Principal and Chief Operating Officer for TGM. TGM Retreat at Danada is managed by TGMs' property management company, TGM Communities. Also owned and managed by TGM in the Chicagoland area is TGM Park Meadows (Schaumburg), TGM Willowbrook (Willowbrook), TGM Springbrook (Aurora), TGM McDowell Place (Naperville), TGM Danada (Wheaton), and TGM NorthShore (Northbrook).

About TGM

Founded in 1991, the TGM Group ("TGM") was organized to provide an integrated suite of asset and property management services to its investors through a series of fully integrated operating companies. Through its vertically and horizontally integrated operating companies, TGM specializes in acquisitions, property management, leasing, construction, property maintenance and asset management services. An affiliate of TGM provides property management services under the brand TGM Communities. As of September 30, 2021, TGM has invested approximately $3.3 billion in 138 multifamily properties throughout 28 states.

To learn more about TGM please contact John Gochberg, Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. Phone: (212) 830-9312, E-mail: jgochberg@TGMAssociates.com

TGM Associates Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TGM Associates L.P.) (PRNewsfoto/TGM Associates)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TGM