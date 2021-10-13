As a unified brand, Enlyte aligns the companies' teams to enable improved client focus, while leveraging the breadth of solutions and expertise from all three businesses.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry Unite Under a Single, New Brand: Meet Enlyte As a unified brand, Enlyte aligns the companies' teams to enable improved client focus, while leveraging the breadth of solutions and expertise from all three businesses.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, Genex and Coventry formally announced today the creation of their new parent brand, Enlyte. The three businesses have been moving towards this unification since the merger of Mitchell and Genex in 2018, followed by the acquisition of Coventry in 2020. This combination under the new Enlyte brand creates a one-of-a-kind organization in the Property & Casualty industry with technology innovation, clinical services and network solutions, all backed by an unrivaled collection of expertise across the entire claims continuum.

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management.

The Mitchell, Genex and Coventry brands will continue to operate as solution providers, making the entire collection of the companies' trusted products and services available to all Enlyte customers. This new alignment allows the family of businesses to better serve the industry with a holistic point of view and expanded reach, while remaining focused on the individual needs of clients in the Auto Physical Damage, Auto Casualty, Workers' Compensation and Disability spaces.

"We are so pleased to share the exciting work our people have been doing to bring our family of businesses even closer together," said CEO, Alex Sun. "Uniting our teams under Enlyte will make it easier for us to help customers manage costs while delivering quality service with an expansive collection of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry solutions from first-notice-of-loss to recovery."

The launch of Enlyte includes the creation of a Customer and Market Operations team, which will bring together the casualty Sales, Client Services and Marketing teams from all three organizations. The new team will be led by Nina Smith, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Mitchell's Casualty Solutions Group (CSG). "I am excited about the opportunity to work with my colleagues to create unprecedented value for our clients and the P&C market."

As the casualty Customer and Market Operations team from all three businesses is organizing under a single group, the Mitchell Auto Physical Damage group will continue to develop and offer the Mitchell-branded suite of solutions as they do today, dedicated to superior service and expertise in collision repair and claims. "We are proud of our legacy brands and the teams behind them," said CEO Alex Sun. "Each of the three companies will continue to develop and grow the branded solutions that our customers know, with the same collaboration and quality they trust."

The changes were shared yesterday with an invite-only audience of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry customers at the 2021 Virtual mPower Conference. Attendees were given a first-look at the new brand, and heard directly from Sun and other leaders about the new organization and the promise of a future united. "Aligning under a single, unified brand, while keeping the greatness of our legacy companies, reminds us that we must continue to deliver on our strategic vision of bringing an ever-expanding set of capabilities that positively impact claims outcomes."

About Enlyte

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The three businesses have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Mitchell International

Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

About Genex Services

Genex Services provides best-in-class clinical solutions that enable customers to transform their bottom lines while enhancing the lives of injured and disabled workers. Genex, a clinical management leader throughout North America, serves the top underwriters of workers' compensation, automobile, disability insurance, third-party administrators and a significant number of Fortune 500 employers. In addition, Genex clinical services are enhanced by intelligent systems and 360-degree data analysis. Its clinical expertise consistently drives superior results related to medical, wage loss, and productivity costs associated with claims in the workers' compensation, disability, automobile, and health care systems.

About Coventry Workers' Comp Services

Coventry Workers' Comp Services offers workers' compensation, provider network and specialty network solutions for employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators. With roots in both clinical and network services, Coventry leverages more than 35 years of industry experience, knowledge, and data analytics. Its mission is returning people to work, to play, and to life, through networks, clinical solutions, specialty networks, and business tools that help customers focus on total outcomes.

For more information about Enlyte or any of the Enlyte family of businesses, please visit enlyte.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitchell International; Enlyte