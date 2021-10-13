MGA Entertainment, Magic Star, And Sony Masterworks Release The New Album From L.O.L. Surprise!™ - Fierce - Available Now L.O.L. SURPRISE! THE MOVIE! OUT NOW VIA NETFLIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the release of their debut album Remix, which accumulated more than 160 million views on YouTube, L.O.L. Surprise!™, the leading toy brand from MGA Entertainment release their highly anticipated follow up album, Fierce, available now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music's Magic Star/Masterworks labels. Coinciding with the album release is the arrival of L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie on Netflix featuring new music from Fierce.

L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ - New Album FIERCE Available Now

The new album, Fierce, brings together four best friends: Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag as they become popstars for the first time. The new release from the award-winning collective features 10 original tracks including "Pose,", "Get Up and Dance" and "Shades" all now appearing in L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie! The 45-minute animated movie is set in a world full of lights, camera, and action where one girl must go on a fabulous journey to find the hero inside herself and create the most epic movie ever with a little help from her L.O.L. Surprise family.

L.O.L. Surprise! say: "We are Royal Bee, Lady Diva, Neonlicious and Swag, and we queens are here to slay with all new music. We each brought our unique style and personality to Fierce, the first album featuring all 4 of us together. We're not just BFFs, we're sisters, and this album is what happens when queens lift each other up and fix each other's crowns. You'll dance, you'll sing along, and we know you'll be surprised."

"Hear our latest tracks from L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie – 'Get Up and Dance,' 'Pose' and 'Shades.' As well as brand new tracks like 'Family' and 'Party All 'Round the World.' Creating this album together has been next level, and we've found ways to express ourselves in a whole new way. Lady Diva convinced her BFF Royal Bee to sing 'Like My Sisters Do' as a duet, cuz that's what BFFs (and sisters) do. Swag was so inspired writing lyrics for all of us that she even found the confidence to sing lead vocals on 'We Move.' And Neonlicious wanted to inspire every B.B. to get a makeover in her first-ever single, 'Shades.' Get ready to strut your stuff and groove along. Cuz we want you to show us you're 'Fierce!'

L.O.L. Surprise! Fierce Track List

Pose Get Up and Dance Family Party All 'Round the World Shades Like My Sisters Do Fix My Crown We Move Teach You How to Dance L.O.L. Surprise! 4 Eva!

Purchase and Stream the new album Fierce from L.O.L. Surprise!™ HERE.

L.O.L. Surprise! fans in over 50 cities across the United States will finally be able to rock out in real life when the all-new hologram concert tour starts March 5, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. "L.O.L. Surprise! Live – Calling All B.B.s" (www.lolsurpriselive.com) features fan favorites and BFFs Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious, and Swag in the first-ever family spectacular based on the best-selling fashion doll brand. Fans can expect original music from the brand new L.O.L. Surprise album Fierce, dancers, a DJ, and never-before seen holograms live on stage that interact with audiences throughout the show. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now HERE.

2022 L.O.L. SURPRISE!™ TOUR SCHEDULE





DATE CITY VENUE March 5 Thousand Oaks, CA Bank of America Performing Arts Center March 6 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim March 9 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre March 11 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic March 12 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre March 13 Oakland, CA Fox Theater March 16 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre March 17 Ralston, NE Ralston Arena March 18 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre March 19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater March 20 Saint Louis, MO Fox Theatre - St. Louis March 22 Knoxville, TN The Tennessee Theatre March 23 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences March 24 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre March 25 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre March 26 Lima, OH Veterans Memorial Civic Center March 27 Richmond, VA Carpenter Theatre March 29 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre March 30 Warren, OH Packard Music Hall March 31 Washington, DC Warner Theatre April 1 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre April 2 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center April 3 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre April 5 Rochester, NY Kodak Center for the Arts April 6 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts April 7 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre April 8 Brookville, NY The Tilles Center at LIU Post April 9 Albany, NY Palace Theatre April 10 Boston, MA Emerson Colonial Theatre April 12 Syracuse, NY Oncenter - John H. Mulroy Civic Center - Crouse-Hinds Theatre April 13 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre April 14 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre April 15 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre April 16 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts April 19 Mobile, AL Mobile Civic Center April 20 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center April 22 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater April 23 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater At North Carolina Blumenthal Performing Arts Center April 24 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre April 27 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall April 28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center April 30 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts May 2 Melbourne, FL King Center for the Performing Arts May 3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre May 4 Orlando, FL Walt Disney Theatre May 5 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall May 6 Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre May 7 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium May 8 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre May 10 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre May 11 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center May 12 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre May 13 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify

For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! contact:



Larissa Slezak

Sony Masterworks

Larissa.Slezak@sonymusic.com

About Magic Star

Magic Star is the home of children's and family entertainment at Sony Music UK. Launched in October 2019, the label is dedicated to children's audio- and audio-visual content – from pop music and spoken word to live events for the whole family to share. Their roster includes Andy and The Oddsocks, Oscar from Smyths Toys, Yolanda Brown, The Rainbow Collections, Wonderpop and Education Box.

About MGA Entertainment

L.O.L. Surprise!™ is for children aged 4+ and is available at all good toy retailers. For more information on L.O.L. Surprise! visit: lolsurprise.mgae.com. For more information on MGA Entertainment visit www.mgae.com. MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes™, Bratz™ Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ VIRO Rides™ and Zapf Creation™. Visit us at www.mgae.com.

About Masterworks

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, XXIM Records and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks