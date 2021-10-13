Medicardia Health Inc. Closes $3 Million Post Seed Round

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicardia Health Inc. has raised $3 million in its first major financing round. Founded in 2020, the company was initially bootstrapped by CEO/Founder Dr. Indrajit Choudhuri and associates, and was provided seed capital by veteran angel investor Jeff Rusinow, now Chairman. With the new funds, the company will significantly ramp up further IT development of its core digital health platform, which includes embedded telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), natural language processing (NLP) for data discretization, and automated chart preparation. New features on the MediCardia platform set to launch in the coming months will include integration for implantable devices, imaging, a research platform, and a proprietary clinical intelligence engine.

"In the past two years, we have launched our MediCardia digital health platform with applications available to a wide array of clinicians with a focus on dramatically improving the user interface, improving outcomes, reducing expenses and increasing revenue while improving clinical efficacy. MediCardia is now positioned for rapid growth," says Rusinow.

The fundraising round was joined by prominent angel investors in Wisconsin (including Milwaukee Venture Partners) and throughout the U.S., as well as Japan. In addition, MediCardia received funding from Northwestern Mutual Cream City Venture Capital.

"We are excited to be investing in a local Milwaukee startup focused on digital health," said Craig Schedler, Managing Director. "MediCardia has a remarkable vision for the future and the opportunity to drive digital transformation in the healthcare industry."

MediCardia will soon begin approaching VCs and strategic partners in preparing for a Series A funding round in 2022.

About MediCardia Health

MediCardia is the first digital health platform that aggregates, organizes, and operationalizes comprehensive clinical data for the clinician. The company's expert system clinical architecture significantly improves the ongoing transition to value-based care. MediCardia's mission is to become a leader in the digital health revolution by creating provider-centric tools for patient-centric care, resulting in optimal precision medicine for the prevention and continuous care of disease. MediCardia is now in the Epic App Orchard.

