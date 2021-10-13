European Wax Center, Inc. Expands Best In Class Ingrown Hair Serum Line

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. , the leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services and expertly formulated proprietary products, expands the EWC TREAT™ Ingrown Hair Serum line that guests know and love to provide more personalized solutions for top skincare concerns.

EWC TREAT™ Ingrown Hair Serum Line

Along with the original Ingrown Hair Serum, the line now includes two additional clinically-demonstrated formulas - a Brightening formula that leverages Vitamin C and Azelaic Acid to reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tones and a Calming formula that's been infused with 100mg THC-free CBD to calm and soothe skin all while treating and preventing the appearance of ingrown hairs. The award-winning original Ingrown Hair Serum is clinically demonstrated to treat and prevent the appearance of ingrown hairs, bumps and breakouts, making it a best-seller within the brand portfolio.

"We're excited to once again take feedback from our guests, and welcome product innovation to the forefront. European Wax Center works hard to constantly add new solutions to enhance our guests waxing experience and build upon the efficacy of our exclusive products," said Chris Kobus, Chief Experience Officer of European Wax Center. "This expansion addresses not only an incredible demand for CBD within our product portfolio, but also our guests' top skin concern of discoloration and hyperpigmentation."

EWC TREAT™ Ingrown Hair Serum reigns as a fan favorite, boasting a 93% agreement rate that the product treated and prevented the appearance of ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts when used 2x/day for four weeks. The formula has recently won awards and recognition, such as being a 2021 winner of The Knot Beauty Awards and one of InStyle's 2021 Beauty Editor Picks. This innovation offers an enhanced option for the guest based on EWC's esthetician feedback from their guests. EWC took its top selling and award-winning formula and boosted it with the added benefits of Calming and Brightening skin while treating and preventing the appearance of ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts.

The Calming Ingrown Hair Serum is enhanced with 100mg of domestically sourced, Cannabidiol (CBD) isolate. EWC has sourced CBD that is lab tested for potency, contains no THC, is non-psychoactive, and is a naturally occurring substance. The Brightening Ingrown Hair Serum formula's added Vitamin C & Azelaic Acid help improve the appearance of dull spots in 4 weeks. The efficacy of the Brightening formula is further supported by the phenomenal clinical results below:

94% agree the product helped reduce the appearance of dark spots

94% agree the product helped even skin tone

94% agree the product helped reduce skin discoloration caused by ingrown hair

97% agree the product make skin look brighter

100% agree the product treats ingrown hairs, bumps, and breakouts

*Based on questionnaire response from 32 participants after using the product twice a day over a 4-week product use.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home (OOH) waxing services in the United States, with a network of over 800 centers nationwide. European Wax Center, Inc. provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. European Wax Center, Inc. continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. Delivering a 360 guest experience, they offer solutions to consumers' top hair removal related skincare concerns with a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com .

