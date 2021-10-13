The Cottages of Anderson Breaks Ground Bringing a New Housing Concept to a Great Community

ANDERSON, S.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cottages of Anderson will be a 100-unit rental community with beautifully equipped "Tiny Homes." Although commonly called "Tiny," these homes have been designed to feel spacious with great finishes. The development team produced this concept design to help in solving the housing crunch (Read More Here) and used this Opportunity Zone site because it is well located near major employers. This group of investors is interested in solution based targeted development.

Professionally developed and managed, this community will offer a safe communal setting for its residents. Unlike other rental housing options, The Cottages will have large open spaces, walking trails, and a park like setting in order to provide the perfect place to relax after work (or work from home). The site boasts over 70 acres located in a strategic growth area that is within just a few miles of major Anderson County employers. The Cottages is built to serve the surrounding employers and civil employees who are establishing long term roots in the area.

Phase 1 of the project will have 100 rental homes, while future phases are expected to handle additional residential needs that will occur. Easlan Management of Greenville, SC will lead the lease up and management of the property. Pre-leasing starts soon as Phase 1 construction is on track to be completed near the end of 2021. It is a smoke free environment! Pets are welcome here! Beautiful new construction of spacious units are available for individuals, couples, and even small families!

Aline Capital, led by its Managing Director Scott Williams, secured construction financing for this unique, prefabricated rental home community. Aline Capital also assisted in bringing GP Equity to the development team. Greenville-based Aline Capital is a fully-integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm with great debt & equity advisory services to CRE developers and investors. For more information please visit www.thecottagesofanderson.com.

SOURCE Aline Capital, LLC