AARP, Toyota Collaborate To Provide Vehicles for Vaccine Outreach Initiative in North Mississippi Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County will receive two Toyota vehicles to help with COVID vaccine outreach efforts

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP and Toyota are teaming up to serve communities in and around Marshall County with a new initiative aimed at improving education, outreach and access to COVID-19 vaccines. The two organizations collaborated to provide two Toyota vehicles to Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Mississippians, as well as to provide rides to vaccine appointments.

AARP and Toyota are teaming up to serve communities in and around Marshall County with a new initiative aimed at improving education, outreach and access to COVID-19 vaccines. The two organizations collaborated to provide two Toyota vehicles to Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Mississippians, as well as to provide rides to vaccine appointments.

"AARP has helped older Americans navigate the health and economic challenges of the pandemic, and through this collaboration, we're better able to help people in underserved communities get to and from vaccination appointments or other essential errands," said AARP Mississippi State Director Kimberly L. Campbell, Esq.

Building on a 10-year collaboration, Toyota worked with AARP to identify local organizations like Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County, focused on providing essential services in underserved communities. Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County fulfills its mission by working to reduce health disparities; improve access to quality medical care and treatment; and prevent disease through community outreach and health promotions.

"As the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout our communities," said Linda Turner, Executive Director of Alliance Charitable Foundation. "Toyota's gift is a huge boost to Alliance Charitable Foundation's outreach efforts. We are now able to provide vaccination services to individuals who are homebound, as well as reach vulnerable populations by providing free rides to vaccines sites, medical facilities, and pharmacies."

Given the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toyota and AARP are both committed to driving awareness, education, and access to COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable individuals. The work with Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County is an important part of that initiative, which includes 16 cars delivered to nine community organizations around the country, so they deliver even more rides for their constituents. Overall, Toyota is providing more than 50 vehicles to a variety of organizations in 13 states.

"Mobility is more than taking people from A to B. It's also about bringing critical goods and services to them. Together with AARP and Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County, we are working to bring critical vaccine information and rides to vaccine appointments to communities that need it most," said Toyota Mississippi Vice President of Administration Emily Lauder. "Through this initiative, we hope to make a big impact in North Mississippi."

To learn more about what AARP is doing in your community, visit www.aarp.org/NearYou.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Contact: Ronda Gooden

601-209-1812, RGooden@aarp.org

AARP and Toyota are teaming up to serve communities in and around Marshall County with a new initiative aimed at improving education, outreach and access to COVID-19 vaccines. The two organizations collaborated to provide two Toyota vehicles to Alliance Charitable Foundation of Marshall County to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Mississippians, as well as to provide rides to vaccine appointments.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AARP Mississippi