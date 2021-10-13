5W Public Relations Named Finalist for PR Team of the Year in 2021 Platinum PR Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their Technology PR team has been recognized as a finalist in the PR Team of the Year category for the 2021 PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards.

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Technology team has produced exceptional results on behalf of clients across the industry including fintech, proptech, adtech, martech, autotech, biotech, apps and consumer electronics, cryptocurrency, blockchain, ecommerce, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and DaaS, while also expanding to service seven specialty silos including an HR tech, legal tech, hospitality tech, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) communications practice, a Gaming & Gambling division, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) specialty practice, and a specialized Cybersecurity practice, Clients of 5WPR's Technology Team include numerous Fortune 500 companies, members of the Forbes 400, and more than 15 unicorns and public companies.

"2021 has been a monumental year for the technology team and this nomination is well deserved," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "This industry is among the most competitive as well as being incredibly fast-paced. Our team is a trailblazer, often the first to work with clients in new and emerging areas of expertise. We are extremely proud of the team and look forward to their continued growth."

This past year, the division saw a huge spike in healthcare technology clients in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic including contact tracing solution, Contakt World, telemedicine ecosystem, ixlayer, and CNBC Disruptor and healthcare company Heal. Other notable clients of the practice include accounts payable and payment automation platform AvidXchange, data-driven marketing solution Zeta Global, the world's largest global programmatic media and technology platform, Xaxis, award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, Lasasa, trading softwares TrendSpider and Webull, e-commerce provider of aftermarket automotive parts, CarParts.com, and RV traveler membership program, Harvest Hosts.

The team received the Diversity & Inclusion Campaign award in the PRNEWS 2020 Platinum PR Awards for their work with client Homeis, the go-to source for hundreds of thousands of immigrants to find friends, lawyers, jobs, housing and more through trusted recommendations by others within their communities, as well as being named a Top 15 Technology Practice in the U.S. by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

