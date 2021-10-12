Deals
Synergy One Lending Welcomes SIX New Branches in September!

Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy One Lending is proud to welcome SIX new branches over the past 30 days! Industry leaders Mary Tillery, Jon Trussell, and Matt Houston have joined in the Pacific Northwest; top-producers Philip Artt and Jessica Hernandez opened locations in Texas; and the amazing Lakewood team continues the momentum in Colorado! Travis Newton, whose markets have added $500MM in production in 2021 alone, credits S1L's A+ onboarding experience as one of many reasons so many elite originators are being drawn to the company. For more information on how Synergy One delivers Speed, Ease, and Expertise to the home-buying experience, reach out to Aaron Nemec or Ben Green or visit www.joinsynergyone.com.

Synergy One Lending, a lender committed to The Modern Mortgage Experience™. (PRNewsfoto/Synergy...
Contact: Aaron Nemec, aaron@s1l.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synergy-one-lending-welcomes-six-new-branches-in-september-301398092.html

SOURCE Synergy One Lending

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.