Phoenix Children's To Host EMS Training To Prepare First Responders For Pediatric 911 Calls Oct. 26 event at the Suns' Footprint Center will cover submersion injuries, trauma and seizure response, and more

PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's has partnered with the Phoenix Fire Department to host the fourth EMS | MVP Pediatric Symposium, a training to ensure first responders in Arizona have the up-to-date education they need to respond to pediatric emergencies, which often require a very different response than adult emergency calls.

The Oct. 26 event, made possible in part thanks to a $250,000 grant from the Phoenix Suns, provides a continuing education opportunity for pre-hospital responders statewide. Attendees will learn to provide emergency care for seizures, submersion injuries, trauma events such as car accidents and numerous other serious and life-threatening emergencies. EMTs, paramedics, and nurses who attend can earn five accredited pediatric continuing education hours.

"We know every second counts in an emergency," noted Julie Augenstein, MD, Emergency Department physician and EMS Base Hospital Medical Director at Phoenix Children's. "We're working to ensure our first responders have the right knowledge and tools to provide life-saving care – especially for medical issues like seizures that present differently and require a different approach in children."

Phoenix Children's serves as communication hub for pediatric emergencies, providing guidance to EMTs, paramedics and firefighters in the field regardless of the patient's final destination, whether it's Phoenix Children's or another hospital.

"First responders are called to assist with every imaginable challenge," said Rob McDade, Phoenix Fire Captain. "We want to ensure that the youngest in our communities get the critical care they need when we arrive on scene."

Phoenix Children's Hospital's Emergency Department has been verified as an Advanced Life Support (ALS) Base Hospital by the Arizona Department of Health Services specifically for pediatrics. The organization is the only children's hospital in Arizona to earn this accreditation.

Once again, the Phoenix Suns will host the event at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix; for the first time, attendees will have the option of attending virtually to minimize COVID-19 risk. Registrants can get more detail on topics covered, as well as featured speakers, at the website: ems.phoenixchildrens.org.

"We're so proud to have been involved with this event from the beginning," said Phoenix Suns Charities Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. "We know how vital our first responders are to the community and how their continued learning benefits children statewide."

The event will also feature an exhibitor hall with vendors who provide services to first responders. This year's exhibitors will include Carl's Jr, Maricopa Ambulance, American Medical Response, Philips, Stryker and Zoll.

Other event sponsors include Air Methods, Arizona Trauma Association, Balanced Body Massage, BannerAir, FirstNet, Guardian Air Transport, Neurelis, Philips, Project Smile AZ, Rare Disease Therapeutics, School Nurses Organization of Arizona, United Phoenix Firefighters Charities and The Stretchlab. Registration is recommended.

