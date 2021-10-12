Alternative Finance Network Announces Groundbreaking M&A Financing For Cannabis Companies

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Finance Network (AFN), an independent financing network serving cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that it is bringing new Merger & Acquisition (M&A) financing options to cannabis companies as the M&A market continues to soar in the cannabis space.

AFN's new M&A financing is the first of its kind for the cannabis industry with no dilution of equity for the purchaser.

AFN's new M&A financing is the first of its kind for the cannabis industry with no dilution of equity for the purchaser and will help public companies and multi-state operators (MSOs) with merger and acquisition transactions. AFN Founder, Scott Jordan, is currently working on M&A transactions totaling over $80 million for cannabis companies.

"This financing is truly groundbreaking for cannabis companies and like nothing we have ever seen before in the industry," said Scott Jordan, founder of Colorado-based Alternative Finance Network. "With the recent good news on the SAFE Banking Act, I believe will we continue to see a very active M&A market in the cannabis industry, and we look forward to helping more and more companies with this type of financing."

AFN is currently working on a $39 million M&A financing transaction for a large public cannabis company to acquire real estate assets with 100 percent financing. Three additional active transactions AFN is arranging total $42 million.

"These examples illustrate the red-hot M&A market in the cannabis space," says Jordan. "In my opinion, it is similar to the real estate market in 2007 when buyers were flipping properties before they were completed for a substantial profit. One example of this is the recent 4Front Ventures Corp. transaction for $55 million for a 55,000 square foot cultivation facility that is not yet operational. We have not seen anything like this in the cannabis space to date."

About The Alternative Finance Network

The Alternative Finance Network (AFN), was created by Scott Jordan in 2019 with the mission of leveling the playing field and providing multiple funding options to cannabis business owners at the lowest possible rates using a network of financing partners to help its clients obtain the debt capital they need to expand their businesses and meet their corporate growth objectives. AFN provides access to banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and private lenders who want to provide debt capital to cannabis businesses seeking financing for real estate, sale leasebacks, equipment financing and working capital lines of credit. AFN founder, Scott Jordan, has a long history in the cannabis financing space and has participated in over 100 financing transactions providing over $80 million in debt capital to cannabis business owners and is currently working with some of the largest MSOs in cannabis. For more information, visit alternativefinancenetwork.com.

