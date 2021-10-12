Alcami Announces Parenteral Operations Leadership Appointments

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading United States-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today the appointment of Chad Bovero, James Fife, and Tobin Cowart to their senior leadership team. Chad Bovero has been appointed to the role of Vice President, Charleston Sterile Operations. James Fife has been appointed to the role of Vice President, Validations and Metrology. Tobin Cowart has been appointed to the role of Senior Director, Technical Services. "Chad, James, and Tobin bring technical expertise, proven leadership experience, and operational excellence," commented Patrick Walsh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Alcami.

Chad Bovero, Vice President of Charleston Parenteral Operations, began his career in the United States Air Force as a Calibration Technician and brings a depth of technical expertise and a track record of leading sterile manufacturing operations. Before joining Alcami in July, Mr. Bovero was the Director of Operations at LSNE Contract Manufacturing. Previously, he held roles as the Filling and Lyophilization Manager at Xellia Pharmaceuticals and Biologic Operations Manager at Pfizer.

James Fife, Vice President of Validations and Metrology, returns to Alcami after spending three years at Exela Pharma Services LLC as Executive Director of Manufacturing Operations and, most recently, as Vice President of New Initiatives and Opportunities. Mr. Fife brings over twenty-five years of sterile manufacturing experience and a successful track record in various leadership roles at Cardinal Health, Akorn Inc., Amylin Pharmaceuticals, and Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing. Mr. Fife is responsible for validations and metrology across Alcami's expanding laboratory and manufacturing operations.

Tobin Cowart, Senior Director of Technical Services, returns to Alcami after spending four years at Exela Pharma Services LLC as Director of Technical Services. Before this, he spent twenty years at AAI Pharma Services (Alcami) in various validation, engineering, process development, manufacturing, and technical service roles. Mr. Cowart, who has over twenty-eight years of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing experience, will oversee the technical transfer of sterile products for Alcami's parenteral manufacturing operations in Charleston, SC, and Morrisville, NC.

"As we continue to expand our capabilities and service offerings, it's imperative that we continue to hire exceptional leaders with technical depth and operational expertise. Chad, James, and Tobin embody these attributes and will be a tremendous resource to our clients," added Ken Domagalski, Chief Operating Officer of Alcami.

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging four US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves biologics and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology and analytical services. Alcami's private equity owners include Madison Dearborn Partners and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com, mdcp.com, or ampersandcapital.com.

