Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More at Meyer Outlet Sale in Vallejo and Fairfield

The 25th Anniversary Meyer Outlet Sale Begins On October 28th Exclusive Savings and Special Offers on Top Brand Cookware and More at Meyer Outlet Sale in Vallejo and Fairfield

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

The widely popular annual Meyer Outlet Sale at Bay Area, California-based Meyer Corporation, U.S. – one of the largest cookware companies in the world – celebrates its 25TH anniversary with once-a-year savings on top brand kitchen products. This year, holiday shoppers will enjoy extra savings of up to 80 percent on hundreds of kitchen products – such as cookware, bakeware, pantryware, ceramics, food storage, teakettles, tools and gadgets, cutlery, and more – from leading brands, including Anolon, Circulon, Farberware, Ayesha, Rachael Ray, BonJour, Hestan, Ruffoni, and LocknLock.

The Bay Area's largest cookware outlet sale begins earlier this year, just before Halloween, giving shoppers enough time to stock up with culinary equipment and gifts for all the fall holidays, including Thanksgiving. Additionally, this year's event returns to two locations: Vallejo and Fairfield, CA.

Further Details and Bonus Shopping Incentives :

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing and face coverings required.

Extra discounts with 30 percent off coupon – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon at meyerus.com/sale for additional savings off already discounted items. – Shoppers can download a 30 percent off coupon atfor additional savings off already discounted items.

Free Cookware Recycling – Bring your old pots and pans to make room for the new! (And in the spirit of being earth-friendly, shoppers are kindly asked to bring carrying bags with them for transporting home their great deals.)

Donation Match – Meyer will accept donations for the Vallejo -based Humane Society of the North Bay and match those donations up to $15,000 . Established in 1986, the nonprofit offers shelter and adoption services for homeless animals. In 2020, donations totaled $42,111 including Meyer's matching funds.

Free Parking

WHEN:

Dates: Thursday, October 28th through Monday, November 8th

Times: Monday-Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm, Opening Day: 8 am – 6 pm

TWO LOCATIONS:

525 Curtola Parkway

Vallejo, CA 94590

2001 Meyer Way

Fairfield, CA 94533

For consumer inquiries : (707) 551-2800, and online at: www.meyerus.com/sale . Downloadable coupon, directions to sale location, and preview of discounted items available.

BACKGROUND:

Established in 1981 and headquartered in Vallejo, California, Meyer Corporation, U.S. is one of the largest cookware companies in the world. Widely recognized brands include Anolon®, Circulon®, Farberware®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, LockNLock, and Ayesha™.

PotsandPans.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit PotsandPans.com/Affiliates or email affiliate@potsandpans.com.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at @PotsandPans

Follow us on Instagram at @PotsandPans_com

Follow us on Pinterest at @PotsandPanscom

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meyer Corporation, U.S.