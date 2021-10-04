Rick Fidel Named Managing Director Of Rosewood Miramar Beach

MONTECITO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Miramar Beach, one of the world's most luxurious oceanfront resorts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Fidel to managing director. In this role, Fidel will oversee all aspects of the beloved seaside resort, including the world-class food and beverage program headlined by acclaimed signature restaurant Caruso's and the Forbes Five-star Sense®, A Rosewood Spa.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Rick Fidel as Miramar's managing director," said Philipp Posch, senior vice president of hospitality at Caruso, owner of Rosewood Miramar Beach. "This well-deserved promotion comes off the back of Fidel's two-and-a-half-year tenure as Rosewood Miramar Beach's resort manager, in which he played a pivotal role in opening the property and establishing it as one of the world's top resorts. We are confident that he will continue to deliver an exceptional experience for our discerning guests and trust that under his leadership our team will achieve even greater accolades and achievements in the years to come."

During his time as resort manager, Fidel served as a key member of property's opening team, debuting the resort in March 2019 to critical acclaim. Under Fidel's leadership, the resort has set impeccable five-star standards for service and guest experience that has that has led the property to achieve record occupancy within its competitive set.

Fidel has nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, having worked with top hotels and brands throughout the United States. Prior to joining the Rosewood family, Fidel served as director of operations of the W Hoboken Hotel, where most notably he helped the property achieve the distinction of the number one guest satisfaction score in the Americas for the W brand in 2017. Fidel held numerous leadership positions at a variety of noteworthy properties, including director of rooms at The St. Regis Atlanta, assistant director of rooms at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas, director of housekeeping at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, and director of rooms at Stowe Mountain Lodge. He began his career in hospitality as the director of support services at The Hotel at Auburn University, a Capella Hotel, following his receipt of a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from Auburn University.

"We are very happy to recognize Rick's numerous contributions to Rosewood Miramar Beach and the Montecito community," said Bede Barry, Rosewood Hotel's & Resort's Vice President, Operations- Americas. "Throughout his career he has consistently demonstrated a strategic and thoughtful approach to leadership, with a commitment to customer service that makes him invaluable to his teams. We look forward to continuing to work together with Rick to deliver the best quality experience for our guests, neighbors and fellow associates."

Fidel's promotion comes at an exciting time for the property following a tremendous period of growth and expansion that included several high-profile partnerships, events and launches. This includes Dior's summer Dioriveria pop-up, the first in the United States by the lauded luxury retailer, as well as new permanent retail offerings such as the recently opened Brunello Cucinelli, the brand's first resort location, and a beautifully curated boutique by The Webster which debuted last July. The resort's continued evolution comes on the heels of an increased interest from travelers in the Montecito area known lovingly as the "American Riviera" for its stunning natural landscape, local cuisine and relaxed yet refined culture.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

Named one of world's best new resorts in Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Hot List, Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on one of the most pristine beaches in the region and is located in Santa Barbara's picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 160 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools, bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach and Sense, A Rosewood Spa – the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Home to several distinct dining venues including Caruso's, the signature oceanfront restaurant, and The Revere Room, an all-day eatery with an emphasis on hyper-locality, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with The Shop at Miramar exclusively featuring The Miramar Collection, a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totalling approximately 28,000 square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500-square-feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life's moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

About Caruso

Caruso is one of the most successful, productive and profitable real estate development and hospitality companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the privately held company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of retail, residential and mixed-use properties known for their award-winning architecture, unparalleled quest experiences, and dedication to their local communities. Caruso's expertise in creating beloved town centers has made its properties desired locations for retail flagships, new to brick-and-mortar tenants, and innovative dining and entertainment concepts. Consistently ranked among the top shopping centers in the world, Caruso's properties continue to outperform the industry standards for occupancy rates and average sales per square foot. Included in Caruso's world-class portfolio and marquee shopping and dining destinations are The Grove and The Americana at Brand; luxury residential building 8500; and The Masonic Temple, a restored 1929 Art Deco landmark converted into innovative Class-A office space. The company continues to focus on expansion and currently has invested more than a billion dollars in new lines of business, including the newly opened, first-of-its-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination Palisades Village, as well as the ultra-luxury five-star beachfront resort Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 26 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 15 countries, with 26 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

