Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center receives Healthcare Leaders of New York (HLNY) Diversity Leader Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Leaders of New York (HLNY) announced Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) as their 2021 Diversity Leader Award recipient. The award was presented at a recent panel discussion where leading healthcare executives directly addressed how organizations are tackling equity, diversity, access, and trust in healthcare.

HLNY Hi Res Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthcare Leaders of New York)

Each year, HLNY awards a diversity leader who has proven a commitment to eliminate healthcare disparities and increase diversity in governance and leadership. These organizations have taken the national #123 for Equity Pledge and have prioritized advancing health equity for all, as well as expanding leadership opportunities for diverse employees in health management. MSK, this year's awardee, has not only taken the pledge, but has also implemented strategies and initiatives that are already making a meaningful difference. Within the past two years, MSK formed the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion governance group and council and has prioritized developing a strong social media presence, providing resources to targeted populations to improve access to healthcare for all, and offering ongoing cultural competency workshops to all employees. During the Pandemic, MSK established and developed continual collaboration with community partners to support vaccination efforts, including staffing vaccination clinics in Harlem and Nassau County. These are just a few of the amazing efforts MSK has undertaken to tackle issues around diversity and equity and restore trust in healthcare. You can learn more about their initiatives and resources here .

"I'm really proud, honored, and humbled to receive this award on behalf of MSK," said Nicola Buchanan, Associate Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Memorial Sloan Kettering at the award ceremony. "The collective MSK team has diligently and intentionally pushed forward the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion agenda for the last few seasons and I am so proud of the initiatives that have been launched."

"It's incredible to see how Memorial Sloan Kettering has committed to promoting diversity and inclusion through their current and future activities," said Sam Lin, President for Healthcare Leaders of New York. "The organization is executing on the vision to eliminate health care disparities and provide better access to healthcare for all."

About HLNY

HLNY is the local, New York Metropolitan, chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), an international professional society of more than 40,000 healthcare executives. We support high ethical standards and conduct and promote the mission of ACHE. Through HLNY, ACHE members have access to local professional development and networking events, mentoring, and career services which include a jobs data bank and resume support.

Stay connected to industry trends from C-suite and executive leaders, health plans, entrepreneurs, academia, and healthcare professionals who advance healthcare leadership and management excellence through professional enrichment and continuing education of our members. Join one upcoming education and networking events by visiting us at www.HLNY.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Healthcare Leaders of New York