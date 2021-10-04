Media Culture Joins Magnet Global Network

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas brand response agency Media Culture joins the MAGNET Global Network (www.MAGNETGlobal.org), the Marketing & Advertising Global Network of leading independent advertising agencies. With this partnership, Media Culture joins more than 40 agencies with $300 million USD in revenue from offices in major U.S. and international markets such as Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Moscow, Copenhagen, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and Tokyo.

"For more than 25 years, our agency has been at the forefront of change in the direct response industry," said Christena Garduno, Media Culture's CEO. "As technology and media consumption has evolved, so have we — growing from a singularly focused direct response agency to the global, multi-channel brand response agency we are today," said Garduno. "Becoming part of the MAGNET Global family was a no-brainer. We are confident that our partnership will enable us to better serve our clients and allow us to share our expertise with like-minded agencies on a global scale."

As a MAGNET member, Media Culture gains a global network of CEOs and Principals, resources, and the opportunity to work with various clients across markets, languages, and cultures. And, much like the other agencies in the network, Media Culture will collaborate with MAGNET by sharing trends that impact the direct response industry as well as insight on what continues to drive the agency's success for more than 25 years.

"We are beyond delighted to welcome Christena and Media Culture into our MAGNET family of innovators, business owners, and creative thought partners," said Melissa Lentz, MAGNET GLOBAL's CEO. "The collective instincts, generosity, and smarts of our agency principals is the lifeblood of the network. Christena and Media Culture possess that wonderful combination of traits in abundance."

Media Culture, which underwent a rebrand earlier this year, continues to make an impact in the brand response industry and is working diligently to scale its efforts internationally.

"We couldn't be more excited about this next chapter in our company's history and would like to thank our current and former employees, clients, and partners for their support," said Garduno. "Throughout our history, we've prided ourselves on upholding our values of trust, transparency, and tenacity, and with MAGNET by our side, we'll continue to build on that foundation."

About MAGNET Global Network

Providing global experts and local expertise, MAGNET's independent marketing and communications agencies work with more than 800 consumers, retail, business-to-business and industrial clients worldwide. Members share experience, knowledge, and ideas with partner agencies domestically and internationally, collaborating on business opportunities and enhancing their ability to compete, serve clients, grow their businesses, and raise the standard of work in the advertising agency industry. Members must maintain a level of commitment to the Network, and new independent agencies are carefully screened before membership is granted. MAGNET is always seeking to add leading independent agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.MAGNETGlobal.org or contact Melissa Lentz, CEO, at melissa@magnetglobal.org.

About Media Culture

Media Culture is a global, multi-platform brand response agency that delivers nimble, bespoke omnichannel media campaigns to generate qualified leads and drive sales. Advertisers turn to Media Culture for a one-stop solution to omnichannel performance marketing, including creative and strategy, media planning and buying, and campaign analytics and optimization services for all forms of response-driven media – including linear and streaming video and audio, paid search, paid social, programmatic, OOH, and print. The agency generates exceptional results for a wide range of products and services across various industries - such as financial services, automotive, online dating, and more.

